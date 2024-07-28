5 Highest-Revving Production Car Engines Ever Built

Once exclusive to high-performance motorcycles and race cars, internal combustion engines capable of insane revolution-per-minute figures have made their way into street-legal production cars in recent years.
As impressive as high-horsepower electric powertrains are, there's nothing more thrilling for the ears and hearts of die-hard enthusiasts than a high-revving ICE.
Hartley V8 (Ariel Atom 500 V8) - 10,600 RPM
The crazy, two-seat, open-wheel Ariel Atom began as a student project by Coventry University transport design student Niki Smart and design lecturer Simon Saunders.
Their idea was pitched to several automakers, who all rejected it, but thankfully, Smart persevered and founded his own company with the sole aim of producing the epic lightweight car.
After years of design work and fundraising, the Atom finally entered production in 2000. The first iterations were powered by Rover and, subsequently, Honda inline-fours, but in 2008, the company unveiled a limited-edition high-performance version dubbed Atom 500 V8 that was equipped with a bespoke engine.
Designed by John Hartley and built by his Hartley Enterprises in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the Atom 500's insane unit was a 3.0-liter, DOHC V8 based on the architecture of two Suzuki Hayabusa inline-four engines joined at the crank.
Equipped with motorsport-derived components, the engine was rated at 475 hp and 268 lb-ft (363 Nm) of torque, but more impressively, it could rev up to 10,600 rpm.
Thanks to this fascinating engine, the 1,210-pound (548.8 kg) Atom 500 could sprint to 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in just 2.3 seconds.
Czinger twin-turbo V8 - 11,000 RPM
Like the Ariel Atom, the Czinger 21C became an enthusiast's dream come true.
Unveiled in 2020, the 21C was the brainchild of Kevin Czinger and his son Lukas, who, together with designer David O'Connell, created one of the most breathtaking hypercars that ever went into production.
Developed using 3D printing techniques, the four-wheeled insanity looks more like a prototype endurance race car than something you can legally drive on public roads, yet it's completely street-legal.
Available in three versions, ranging from the "standard" version, the longtail V Max and the range-topping, limited-edition Blackbird, the 21C is equipped with an impressive hybrid powertrain able to generate up to 1,350 hp.
At the heart of the powertrain is an in-house-developed 2.88-liter flat-plane twin-turbo V8 that contributes with up to 950 hp (when fed ethanol fuel) to the total output and revs to a whopping 11,000 RPM
Mercedes-Benz PU106B Hybrid E-turbo V6 - 11,000 RPM
Mercedes-AMG dominated Formula 1 from 2014 to 2021, winning eight consecutive manufacturers' championships and seven drivers' titles.
During that historic run, the Germans decided to develop a street-legal hypercar heavily based on the F1 tech that filled their trophy cabinet.
Initially dubbed Project One, the outrageous machine was revealed in concept form at the 2017 International Motor Show in Frankfurt, Germany. After five years of development, the production version, dubbed Mercedes-AMG One, made its public debut.
Apart from the F1-derived aerodynamics and chassis components, the hypercar received a hybrid powertrain designed around a modified version of the PU106B Hybrid E-turbo V6 engine used in the Mercedes F1 W06 Hybrid race car.
Able to deliver 566 hp of the total 1,049 hp output of the hybrid powertrain, the race-bred V6 also revs up to an astonishing 11,000 rpm.
Thanks to its impressive engine and four electric motors, the AMG One is capable of incredible performance, such as a 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) acceleration time of 2.9 seconds.
In 2022, the F1 car for the road became the fastest production car around the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife, achieving a 6:35.183-minute lap.
Cosworth Aston Martin RA V12 - 11,100 RPM
Similar to the Mercedes-AMG One, the Aston Martin Valkyrie was developed to showcase motorsport-derived technology in a street-legal hypercar.
The result of a joint effort between the British carmaker Red Bull Racing Advanced Technologies and Cosworth, the Valkyrie project benefited from an all-star lineup of design and engineering masterminds, including the Red Bull Racing F1 team's chief technical officer, Adrian Newey.
The breathtaking car, which went into production in 2021, also benefits from a hybrid powertrain.
However, unlike the AMG one, the ICE at the heart of the Valkyrie is a naturally aspirated V12 designed by Cosworth.
A 6.5-liter V12, the state-of-the-art engine produces an outrageous 1,000 hp, while the electric motor only adds 160 more.
The most powerful naturally aspirated production engine of all time, the RA V12 can also rev up to 11,100 rpm, propelling the hypercar to 60 mph from a standstill in 2.6 seconds.
Cosworth GMA V12 - 12,100 RPM
Though McLaren has developed some outstanding supercars during the last decade, none of them were a direct successor of the iconicF1, which, for many enthusiasts, is still the ultimate road-legal machine.
However, during the second part of the 2010s, the legendary Gordon Murray, who co-designed the F1, decided it was time for a modern successor of the F1 and took matters into his own hands.
In 2017, he established Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA), and began developing a worthy spiritual successor of the McLaren F1.
The result was the GMA T5.0 (and its track-oriented T.50S sibling), which managed to live up to expectations.
A purely analog car in the age of complex hybrids, the T5.0 features a powertrain comprised of a bespoke V12 mated to a six-speed manual.
An engineering masterpiece, the naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter V12 developed by Cosworth delivers 654 hp in the standard T5.0 and 700 hp in the T5.0S track weapon.
Even more impressive, it revs up to 12,100 rpm, which makes it the highest-revving engine ever fitted into a production car.
Lighter and more aerodynamically efficient than the F1, the T5.0 and T5.0S are capable of 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) acceleration times of under three seconds, and thanks to the outstanding downforce generated with the help of the rear ground-effect fan, they're considered two of the greatest-handling production cars of all time.