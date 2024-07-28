5 Greatest Street-Legal Race Cars From the 1990s GT1 Era

The GT1 era lasted from 1993 to 2011, but its most exciting period unfolded during the 1990s when outrageous machines were battling out on the world's most famous tracks, but also roamed public roads due to homologation requirements.
After the demise of the World Sportscar Championship in 1992, the motorsport world had to make do without an international endurance racing series.
However, that changed a year later when Patrick Peter and Stéphane Ratel of the Venturi series in France joined forces with Jürgen Barth of the German Porsche series and created the BPR Global GT Series, which kicked off in 1994 and included legendary races such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The new competition's top class had to abide by a new set of regulations, initially dubbed Group GT.
This new category was eventually renamed GT1 and lived on after the BPR Global GT Series was taken over by FIA, which rebranded it FIA GT Championship.
The regulations changed throughout the years, but the GT1 survived until 2011. However, unquestionably, the most exciting period of the GT1 era occurred during the 1990s.
Back then, GT1 race cars had to be based on a limited number of nearly identical road-legal models, which led to the creation of these insane homologation specials.
In the early 1990s, he founded Dauer Sportwagen and began to convert some of his Porsche 962 race cars into road-legal supercars, hoping that they would earn him some much-needed money.
Working with refurbished race car chassis, Dauer equipped them with new hydraulic suspension systems, upgraded brakes, and all-new, unrestricted 720-hp Porsche Type 935 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter, flat-sixes.
On top of that, the German company added a rebuilt carbon fiber body complete with a redesigned interior upholstered in premium materials and the Dauer 962 Le Mans was born.
Unveiled at the 1993 Frankfurt Motor Show, it boasted insane performance figures for the era, such as a 2.8-second 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) acceleration and a top speed of 251.4 mph (404.6 kph).
Unfortunately, after building about three cars, orders dried up, and Dauer was in a financial mess once again.
In an unlikely turn of events, Porsche, who was looking for a cheap way to get back to Le Mans, came to the rescue. The German carmaker exploited a loophole in the GT1 rulebook and homologated the Dauer 962 for racing.
The new collaboration, which led to a Le Mans win in 1994, revitalized interest in the street-legal version and brought Dauer the cash it needed to thrive.
Dubbed WSC-95, the car produced in collaboration with Tom Walkinshaw Racing brought Porsche two consecutive Le Mans wins in 1996 and 1997.
At the same time, the Germans developed a GT1 contender, aiming to beat Mercedes-Benz and McLaren in the overall BPR Global GT Series standings, where GT1 was the top class. But to homologate the beast, it had to produce a limited number of street cars.
Though it shared the front-end design and borrowed the name from the 911, the GT1 Strassenversion (street version) was, like its race-bred counterpart, a completely new mid-engine machine.
Equipped with a different fuel tank, a revamped suspension system, and a new interior, it was more "streetable" than the race car but still maintained the same ferociousness.
Power came from the same 3.2-liter twin-turbo flat-six as the race version, but it was detuned to 536 hp. Nevertheless, the street version could still sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 3.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 191 mph (308 mph).
The Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion was produced from 1996 to 1999 in only 25 units, including two prototypes and the sole GT1-98 street version.
Its upgraded race-ready counterpart, the GT1-98, replaced the WSC-95 for the 1998 Le Mans race, bringing Porsche another overall win.
Designed and constructed by the company's motorsport division, NISMO, the resulting R390 GT1 was completed in time for the 1997 24 Hours of Le Mans, which was Nissan's main goal.
That year, a street-legal version was also developed to meet homologation requirements.
Except for the removal of the rear wing, it shared the same body and aerodynamic features as the race car, and, like all the cars on this list, it received a new interior.
Behind the cabin, the R390 GT1 hid the same mid-mounted VRH35L V8 as its competition counterparts, but the twin-turbocharged unit was detuned to 345 hp.
Nissan offered to produce additional road-going examples to those willing to pay around $1.000.000 ($1,957,476 in 2024), but since the race car was a failure, no orders came, so the street-legal R390 GT1 remained a one-off.
Among the newcomers was Mercedes-Benz, who didn't want just to join but win the championship.
To do that, they needed a GT1 car that could outpace the fearsome McLaren F1 GTR, and that's exactly what they built.
Dubbed CLK GTR, the new mid-engine F1 GTR slayer was an enginering masterpiece that managed to win the championship in its debut season and defend its title in 1998.
The street-legal homologation special called Strassenversion debuted in 1998.
Built by AMG, it shared the same body as the race car, but a smaller spoiler replaced the rear wing, and the new interior was made a lot more passenger-friendly.
The powertrain co was also the same as the race car, but the V12 was stroked from 6.0 to 6.9 liters, resulting in an output of 622 hp.
Mercedes-Benz had to built a minimum of 25 road cars to gain homologation, so after completing 20 coupes, they comissioned HWA to built 6 more roadsters. This version received a 7.3-liter version of the V12 rated at 604 hp.
Still, one of its most ambitious projects from the GT1 era was the TS020, or, officially, the GT-One.
Developed by the company's European arm, Toyota Team Europe (TTE), based in Cologne, Germany, and Italian race car experts Dallara, the GT-One was completed in 1997.
It competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1998 and 1999, but it only managed to finish second once.
The GT-1 project also gave birth to a duo of identical road-legal cars that shared the carbon-fiber and aluminum honeycomb monocoque, as well as all its components with the race car.
It also came with the same 3.6-liter twin-turbo V8 that developed around 600 hp, propelling the car to 62 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in just over three seconds, on its way to a top speed that exceeded 230 mph (370 kph).
Though Toyota explored the possibility of building more road cars, it never kickstarted a limited production run. Today, one example resides in a Japanese museum, while the other is part of the Gazoo Racing Europe Museum in Cologne, Germany.
However, that changed a year later when Patrick Peter and Stéphane Ratel of the Venturi series in France joined forces with Jürgen Barth of the German Porsche series and created the BPR Global GT Series, which kicked off in 1994 and included legendary races such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The new competition's top class had to abide by a new set of regulations, initially dubbed Group GT.
This new category was eventually renamed GT1 and lived on after the BPR Global GT Series was taken over by FIA, which rebranded it FIA GT Championship.
The regulations changed throughout the years, but the GT1 survived until 2011. However, unquestionably, the most exciting period of the GT1 era occurred during the 1990s.
Back then, GT1 race cars had to be based on a limited number of nearly identical road-legal models, which led to the creation of these insane homologation specials.
Dauer 962 Le Mans
The Dauer 962 Le Mans was initially created by former race driver and race team owner Jochen Dauer, who was in desperate need of cash to keep his motorsport endeavors alive.
In the early 1990s, he founded Dauer Sportwagen and began to convert some of his Porsche 962 race cars into road-legal supercars, hoping that they would earn him some much-needed money.
Working with refurbished race car chassis, Dauer equipped them with new hydraulic suspension systems, upgraded brakes, and all-new, unrestricted 720-hp Porsche Type 935 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter, flat-sixes.
On top of that, the German company added a rebuilt carbon fiber body complete with a redesigned interior upholstered in premium materials and the Dauer 962 Le Mans was born.
Unveiled at the 1993 Frankfurt Motor Show, it boasted insane performance figures for the era, such as a 2.8-second 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) acceleration and a top speed of 251.4 mph (404.6 kph).
Unfortunately, after building about three cars, orders dried up, and Dauer was in a financial mess once again.
In an unlikely turn of events, Porsche, who was looking for a cheap way to get back to Le Mans, came to the rescue. The German carmaker exploited a loophole in the GT1 rulebook and homologated the Dauer 962 for racing.
The new collaboration, which led to a Le Mans win in 1994, revitalized interest in the street-legal version and brought Dauer the cash it needed to thrive.
Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion
After winning Le Mans alongside Dauer, Porsche got back to the drawing board and developed a prototype race car from scratch for the new Le Mans LMP1 top class.
Dubbed WSC-95, the car produced in collaboration with Tom Walkinshaw Racing brought Porsche two consecutive Le Mans wins in 1996 and 1997.
At the same time, the Germans developed a GT1 contender, aiming to beat Mercedes-Benz and McLaren in the overall BPR Global GT Series standings, where GT1 was the top class. But to homologate the beast, it had to produce a limited number of street cars.
Though it shared the front-end design and borrowed the name from the 911, the GT1 Strassenversion (street version) was, like its race-bred counterpart, a completely new mid-engine machine.
Equipped with a different fuel tank, a revamped suspension system, and a new interior, it was more "streetable" than the race car but still maintained the same ferociousness.
Power came from the same 3.2-liter twin-turbo flat-six as the race version, but it was detuned to 536 hp. Nevertheless, the street version could still sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 3.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 191 mph (308 mph).
The Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion was produced from 1996 to 1999 in only 25 units, including two prototypes and the sole GT1-98 street version.
Its upgraded race-ready counterpart, the GT1-98, replaced the WSC-95 for the 1998 Le Mans race, bringing Porsche another overall win.
Nissan R390 GT1
Nissan made a comeback to international motorsport in 1995, but its Skyline GT-R LM had a hard time competing against the likes of McLaren, Mercedes, and Porsche, so it decided to develop a new GT1 car from scratch.
Designed and constructed by the company's motorsport division, NISMO, the resulting R390 GT1 was completed in time for the 1997 24 Hours of Le Mans, which was Nissan's main goal.
That year, a street-legal version was also developed to meet homologation requirements.
Except for the removal of the rear wing, it shared the same body and aerodynamic features as the race car, and, like all the cars on this list, it received a new interior.
Behind the cabin, the R390 GT1 hid the same mid-mounted VRH35L V8 as its competition counterparts, but the twin-turbocharged unit was detuned to 345 hp.
Nissan offered to produce additional road-going examples to those willing to pay around $1.000.000 ($1,957,476 in 2024), but since the race car was a failure, no orders came, so the street-legal R390 GT1 remained a one-off.
Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Strassenversion
After FIA took over the BPR Global GT Series, it convinced more manufacturers to join the competition for the 1997 season.
Among the newcomers was Mercedes-Benz, who didn't want just to join but win the championship.
To do that, they needed a GT1 car that could outpace the fearsome McLaren F1 GTR, and that's exactly what they built.
Dubbed CLK GTR, the new mid-engine F1 GTR slayer was an enginering masterpiece that managed to win the championship in its debut season and defend its title in 1998.
The street-legal homologation special called Strassenversion debuted in 1998.
Built by AMG, it shared the same body as the race car, but a smaller spoiler replaced the rear wing, and the new interior was made a lot more passenger-friendly.
The powertrain co was also the same as the race car, but the V12 was stroked from 6.0 to 6.9 liters, resulting in an output of 622 hp.
Mercedes-Benz had to built a minimum of 25 road cars to gain homologation, so after completing 20 coupes, they comissioned HWA to built 6 more roadsters. This version received a 7.3-liter version of the V12 rated at 604 hp.
Toyota GT-One
Toyota was another Japanese manufacturer who dreamed about winning Le Mans in the 1990s, but it had to wait a few more decades for that to happen.
Still, one of its most ambitious projects from the GT1 era was the TS020, or, officially, the GT-One.
Developed by the company's European arm, Toyota Team Europe (TTE), based in Cologne, Germany, and Italian race car experts Dallara, the GT-One was completed in 1997.
It competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1998 and 1999, but it only managed to finish second once.
The GT-1 project also gave birth to a duo of identical road-legal cars that shared the carbon-fiber and aluminum honeycomb monocoque, as well as all its components with the race car.
It also came with the same 3.6-liter twin-turbo V8 that developed around 600 hp, propelling the car to 62 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in just over three seconds, on its way to a top speed that exceeded 230 mph (370 kph).
Though Toyota explored the possibility of building more road cars, it never kickstarted a limited production run. Today, one example resides in a Japanese museum, while the other is part of the Gazoo Racing Europe Museum in Cologne, Germany.