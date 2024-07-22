5 Cars I'd Bid For If I Had \$150,000 in My Bank Account

As I grow older, I try eliminating as many bad habits as possible. I'm spending less time on social media these days, including YouTube. I also try to avoid the used car/motorcycle market as much as possible.
I haven't looked at bikes for sale for at least a few weeks now. And I feel much better knowing I don't have a Triumph Daytona 675i in my garage now. That might happen sooner or later, so it's no sense worrying about it. I don't do that much auction-browsing either, as it gives me wild ideas: "Go take out a loan, Dragos," or "Just use the money you saved up for a new home, Dragos."
But I know adding a third car to my garage isn't sensible given my current possibilities. I can't even do everything I want with my RX-7, so it would be plain dumb to add an RX-8 or any other sports car to my list of things to worry about. "But Dragos, looking at online auctions is free!". So I stopped what I was doing for half an hour and started looking at what was new on BaT.
As you can imagine, there are plenty of vehicles to choose from. I opted for five models which don't require you to be a millionaire to afford them. That way, I can remain hopeful about the future without becoming frustrated.
1990 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1
I was talking to a friend from Greece recently. He sold his Mazda RX-7 to buy a Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1. I have always had a thing for Corvettes, but my desire for one has become aching since my interview with Mr. Jim Mero in 2022.
I would love to own a C8, but my dream model is the C6 ZR1. It's not likely you can get one for less than $60,000, so I can settle for the next best thing: the C4 ZR-1. I found it with 15K miles (~24K km) on its odometer, which sold for $60K when it was brand-new. The bucket seats aren't perfect, but they're 30+ years old.
It only needs an aftermarket exhaust and a country-round trip if you can afford its "drinking habits." With six days left before the auction is over, the highest bid sits at $11,000. And if I had $150,000 in my bank account, I'd be willing to part with a third of it to add this stunning machine to my garage.
1999 Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe
The Porsche 911 is undoubtedly one of the most exciting sports cars ever. There are so many variations to consider that each of us probably has a different perception of the best one. You could be nostalgic and think of the Carrera RS 2.7, but then you'd need a small fortune to buy one. Or you could dream about a brand new GT3 RS, opting for modern technology instead of air-cooled goodness.
But if your yearly income isn't six-figure, you may want to tone things down and look at something more affordable. A Boxster is cheap but not quite on par with the 911. So a 996 Carrera could be the right car for you. I'd be happy to own one, as it would give me hope to go even further in a few years.
I located this Ocean Blue one in Portland, Oregon; it has 78K miles (~125K km) on it. With close to 300 hp on tap, it should still be quite fun to drive, and I expect maintenance to be less exhausting than it would be on a Turbo model. I'd honestly be willing to pay up to $35K for a car like this, even though I am aware going up to $50K could land a more powerful machine.
1993 Mazda RX-7 R-1
I spotted someone trying to sell an FD RX-7 for less than $20K today. Despite the low price, he was complaining that nobody even bothered to call him for months in a row. Does that mean we should expect some changes in the market? Or are people losing interest in rotary-powered cars?
Even though I own an FC, I must be honest. It's an exciting car, but not as razor-sharp as its more modern sibling. Since I drove Mike's 550-HP third-gen RX-7, all other vehicles feel slow and boring. If you're a car enthusiast, don't take my word for it; go out and drive one so you can understand what I'm talking about.
According to the listing, this 1993 model has had the same owner since it left the showroom floor. That's quite impressive, and I can imagine he or she has some great memories to recall. My wife used to have a dream that her husband would drive a red sports car, so I guess I could convince her that we need this one back at home. The highest bid is $10,500, and I'd buy it in a heartbeat if I could secure it for $25K or less.
1998 Daihatsu Midget II
A good way to avoid overspending in life is to set a list of questions before making any purchase. The first one would be: "Do you need this item?" Sure, I imagine the only people who "need" a kei-truck in their lives are those living in Japan or areas with tiny streets. You can't start working on a farm or building a house with a car like the 1998 Daihatsu Midget II. But it would make for a cool vehicle to go about your daily business:
- Fetching some groceries.
- Taking the kids to school.
- Showing off to your friends whenever they complain about parking problems.
1976 Ford F-250
The Daihatsu is more of an "OMG, it's so cute, let's buy it" vehicle. But if you need a truck you can count on for transporting stuff or going off-road, I think the 1976 Ford F-250 would be an excellent choice. It's my favorite truck ever, and I'd be happy to drive one at least soon if owning it won't happen.
These bad boys can easily sell for over $40K so that you can consider a brand-new F-250 in that budget. It makes more sense from a logical perspective but not so much from an emotional one. This Custom Highboy doesn't show signs of old age, as it "underwent a multi-year refurbishment" recently.
I can almost hear the 390ci (6.4-liter) V8 rumble, and I think Grabber Green Pearlcoat suits it wonderfully. The current bid is $7,200, but I'd be willing to pay as much as $30K for this vehicle. Then I can just laugh at any of my neighbors who keep bragging their '90s Opel Frontera is a work of art. I'm kidding; I would never do that. I'd just smile and wave as I go past, hauling my racecar to the track.