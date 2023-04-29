5 Best Supercars of the 1980s

The 1980s are described as the decade of excess, and that's fully correct from a capitalist's point of view. Behind the Iron Curtain, on the other hand, life was pretty rough in Warsaw Pact signatory countries due to economic decline. It's also worth remembering that Regular Joes and Janes living under the communist yoke didn't have too many new car makes and models to choose from, whereas people in the West could splash out on everything from superminis like the Ford Fiesta to exotic supercars like the Lamborghini Countach.

37 photos Photo: edited by autoevolution