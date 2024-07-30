5 Awesome Classic American Hot Hatchbacks That Very Few Still Remember

Though never as popular as American muscle cars or sports cars, these five forgotten American hot hatches deserve a second look.
Known as hot hatches, these performance cars gained popularity in Europe, starting with the VW Golf GTI of the 1970s, and several enjoyed a good run over the Atlantic.
However, some American carmakers have entered the hot hatch market in the past, and in this article, we highlight the coolest five.
1975–1976 Chevrolet Cosworth Vega
By 1975, rising insurance premiums, new federal emission laws, and a ravaging fuel crisis ended the exciting muscle car era.
While the market shifted towards smaller, fuel-efficient vehicles, some enthusiasts still craved performance-oriented rides, so several carmakers did their best to oblige.
One of those carmakers was Chevrolet, who, apart from second-generation Camaros powered by chocked V8s, launched a limited-edition performance-focused version of the subcompact Vega hatchback.
The brainchild of GM general manager and vice-president John DeLorean, this unique two-door Vega hatchback received a bespoke engine co-developed with British engineering experts Cosworth.
Though it only made 110 hp, the aluminum 2.0-liter four-cylinder benefited from advanced hardware, including a forged steel crankshaft, forged connection rods, race-bred forged aluminum pistons, double overhead cams, and electronic fuel injection.
Apart from the advanced engine, the Cosworth Vega received a heavy-duty, GT-spec suspension system and an optional limited-slip differential.
Distinguishable from all other Vegas thanks to its unique black and gold finish, the Cosworth Vega's Achilles was its price, which nearly reached the equivalent of two standard Vegas.
Though Chevy improved its looks with a 1976 facelift, the model didn't sell as well as the company had hoped. In two full years on the market, only 3,508 of the 5,000 units initially planned left the Bowtie division's dealerships.
1986 Shelby Omni GLH-S
For many, Shelby is synonymous with Ford, but many forget that the legendary Carroll Shelby also had a hand in developing Mopars during the 1980s.
One of the models that Shelby influenced was the Golf GTI-rivaling Dodge Omni GLH (Goes Like Hell), produced from 1984 to 1986.
Though the little 110-hp hot hatch was pretty remarkable for its era, Shelby thought he could make it even more performance-oriented, so he purchased 500 units and decided to give them an extra Shelby treatment.
Dubbed GLH-S (Goes Like Hell S'more), this upgraded model, which was sold as a Shelby, received several upgrades, including a revamped suspension and bespoke 15-inch wheels.
However, the coolest upgrade of all was found under the hood, where Shelby added an improved intake manifold and an air-to-air intercooler to the standard GLH 2.2-liter turbocharged inline-four, resulting in an output of 175 hp.
With improved handling and more power, the Shelby hot-hatch could sprint to 60 mph (97 kph) from a standstill in just 6.5 seconds and run the quarter mile in 14.8 seconds.
Even more impressive, Shelby later offered an optional Mopar Performance Stage II computer module, which increased the turbo's boost pressure, increasing the 2.2-liter's output to 205 hp and making the GLH-S even faster.
1983 -1985 Ford Escort GT Turbo
When mentioning a performance-oriented Escort, one usually thinks of the iconic, rally-bred RS Cosworth, which was developed by Ford Europe in the early 1990s.
But an American-built, performance-oriented Escort?
Yes, one such ride existed during the 1980s when, as part of Ford's global model strategy, the third generation of the European Escort was manufactured in the US.
In 1981, a year after production of the American Escort commenced, a performance version called SS was launched. However, since Chevy was not pleased with the use of the SS moniker, the version was renamed Escort GT from 1982 onwards.
Regardless of the nameplate, this performance version with its sub-100-hp naturally-aspirated inline-four wasn't too impressive, so in 1983, Ford launched a turbocharged version.
Like the previous GT, the Turbo wasn't particularly impressive in terms of visuals, but under the hood, the addition of a turbocharger pushed the output of the 1.6-liter to 120 hp, which, back then, made the car pretty exciting.
Available from 1983 to 1985, the Escort GT Turbo was also marketed by Mercury as the rebadged, slightly more upscale Lynx RS Turbo.
1986-1987 Pontiac Sunbird GT Hatchback Coupe
For the 1982 model year, Pontiac introduced an all-new FWD Sunbird. Now a compact, the redesigned second-generation model was available in many body styles, including a two-door hatchback coupe.
This body, along with the two-door sedan and two-door convertible, served as the base for the performance-oriented GT launched in 1986.
Distinguishable from all other Sunbird trims by a few visual features, such as semi-concealed headlamps, the GT came with the lineup's most powerful engine.
Initially, the engine was a 1.8-liter turbocharged four-cylinder rated at 150 hp and 150 lb-ft (203 Nm) of torque. In 1986, this motor was replaced with a larger, 2.0-liter version that pushed 165 hp and 175 lb-ft (237 Nm) of torque.
Though the Sunbird GT continued until 1993, the hatchback version was discontinued after the 1987 model year.
It may have been the least popular Sunbird body style back then, but today, the GT hatchback coupe is remembered as one of the very few hot hatches built in the US.
2002-2004 Ford SVT Focus
Like the American Escort, the first-generation Focus was built in the US from 2000 to 2007.
Still, when mentioning a performance-oriented version of the first-gen Focus, the European RS is the first model that springs to mind.
However, the first performance-oriented version of the first-gen Focus was the result of a joint project between Ford's American Special Vehicles Team (SVT) and the Special Vehicle Europe (SVE).
The project yielded nearly identical versions, the EU-spec ST170 and the NA-exclusive SVT.
Based on the two-door facelifted model, the SVT featured a series of visual enhancements, including a revised bumper, side skirts, and a unique hatch spoiler.
It also came with several interior upgrades like sportier bucket seats as well as a perforated leather steering wheel, shift knob, and handbrake lever.
In addition to the visuals, which differed slightly from those of the EU-spec ST170, the SVT Focus was powered by the same engine as its European sibling.
Based on the standard 2.0-liter Duratec, the inline-four was improved with the help of Cosworth. The upgrades included new pistons that allowed a higher compression ratio, revised cams, variable valve timing, a higher-flow cylinder head, a two-stage intake manifold, and a stainless steel exhaust system.
With these upgrades, the SVT Focus had 170 hp on tap, which made it a lot more lively than its standard counterpart.