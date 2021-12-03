4K-Mile Ducati 900SS Final Edition Is Genuinely Spotless, Albeit Not Very Pretty

5 Porsche GT2 RS Boldly Challenges Ducati Panigale V4 S, Just Doesn't Have Enough Power

Its aesthetics may not have aged very well, but this particular iteration of Bologna’s 900SS is still highly collectible. 15 photos



Recently, the Duc’s current owner had its clutch slave and master cylinders refurbished, while the timing belts and battery have been replaced with fresh items. This two-wheeled rarity is making its way to the auction block with just under 4k miles (6,400 km) on the odometer, so you could be the next person who gets to take it for a spin!



The special-edition SuperSport will be listed at no reserve on



When prompted, the engine will go about spawning 84 hp at approximately 7,500 rpm, along with 60 pound-feet (81 Nm) of twist at 7,000 spins. Upon reaching the asphalt, this force translates to a top speed of 140 mph (225 kph), while the creature’s quarter-mile time is rated at 12.1 seconds. If you were to drain its vital fluids,



A steel trellis skeleton holds everything in place, resting on 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks and an adjustable monoshock with progressive linkage. Lastly, braking duties are handled by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs at the front and a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor down south, all of which are mated to high-grade Brembo calipers. The 1998 Ducati 900SS Final Edition saw a limited production run of 800 copies, and less than half of them were exported to North America. What you’re seeing here is a museum-quality specimen from Bologna’s range, wearing aftermarket mirrors, a carbon fiber clutch cover, and a pair of titanium exhaust mufflers developed by Remus.Recently, the Duc’s current owner had its clutch slave and master cylinders refurbished, while the timing belts and battery have been replaced with fresh items. This two-wheeled rarity is making its way to the auction block with just under 4k miles (6,400 km) on the odometer, so you could be the next person who gets to take it for a spin!The special-edition SuperSport will be listed at no reserve on Bring A Trailer until December 9, and you’d need something in the neighborhood of 6,000 bucks to top the current bid. As for its fundamental specs and features, the 900SS Final Edition comes with an air-cooled 904cc L-twin mill, which is linked to the bike’s drive chain by a six-speed gearbox.When prompted, the engine will go about spawning 84 hp at approximately 7,500 rpm, along with 60 pound-feet (81 Nm) of twist at 7,000 spins. Upon reaching the asphalt, this force translates to a top speed of 140 mph (225 kph), while the creature’s quarter-mile time is rated at 12.1 seconds. If you were to drain its vital fluids, Ducati ’s spartan would tip the scales at 403 pounds (183 kg).A steel trellis skeleton holds everything in place, resting on 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down forks and an adjustable monoshock with progressive linkage. Lastly, braking duties are handled by dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs at the front and a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor down south, all of which are mated to high-grade Brembo calipers.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.