4K-Mile 2004 Ducati 999S Wants to Go on a Date, Prefers the Track Over the Cinema

Beware; owning this brutish crotch rocket might turn your track day hobby into an addiction.
Since there are only 4,400 miles (7,100 km) standing between this 2004 Ducati 999S and its factory crate, referring to it as a brand-new machine wouldn’t be too far from the truth. The two-wheeled projectile houses an array of juicy add-ons installed under previous ownership, such as race-spec Termignoni exhaust plumbing, an open clutch cover and Vortex clip-ons dressed in aftermarket grips.
In case the Duc ever ends up kissing the asphalt, there are SpeedyMoto frame sliders providing some protection on the flanks. As for the motorcycle’s fundamentals, its construction features a steel trellis skeleton, which wraps around a liquid-cooled 998cc L-twin engine. The desmodromic powerhouse comes with Weber-Marelli EFI technology, four valves per cylinder and dual overhead cams.
Just before the tachometer’s needle reaches the 10k-rpm mark, this four-stroke gladiator will deliver up to 136 feral ponies. In the vicinity of 8,000 spins, a blistering torque output of 78 pound-feet (106 Nm) will be conjured at the crankshaft. There’s a six-speed gearbox channeling this force to the rear wheel, and the whole shebang enables the 999S to go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 2.9 seconds.
When pushed to its absolute limit, Ducati’s phenom will eventually top out at 168 mph (270 kph). Suspension duties are taken good care of by 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Ohlins forks and an adjustable piggyback monoshock with progressive linkage. Braking comes from dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) rotors and four-piston Brembo calipers up front, along with a single 240 mm (9.4 inches) disc and a twin-piston caliper at the rear.
Lastly, the motorcycle will tip the scales at 439 pounds (199 kg) without fluids. This stunning piece of Italian machinery is waiting to change hands on Iconic Motorbike Auctions as we speak, and there are currently five days separating us from the bidding deadline (June 3). For the time being, one would need just north of four grand to take the lead, but don’t you even dream about meeting the reserve with that sum!
