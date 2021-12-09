4K-Mile 2004 Aprilia RSV1000R Nera Is a Rare Blend of Brisk Agility and Raw Power

2022 Polaris Outlaw 70 EFI Child's ATV Is Proof That Renderings Become Reality

That exposed carbon fiber will immediately let everyone know you mean business. 21 photos



The two-wheeled hellhound comes with a liquid-cooled 998cc V-twin powerplant, which packs four valves per cylinder head and a compression ratio of 11.8:1. At around 9,500 rpm, a peak horsepower figure of 139 stallions will be delivered to the bike’s chain-driven rear magnesium hoop through a six-speed gearbox.



In the neighborhood of 7,500 revs, the fuel-injected fiend is good for up to 79 pound-feet (107 Nm) of unrelenting twist. Before it tops out at 173 mph (278 kph), the RSV1000R Nera will finish the quarter-mile run in 10.7 scorching seconds. At twelve o’clock, plentiful stopping power is made possible thanks to dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) rotors and four-piston Brembo calipers.



On the other end, braking duties are dealt with by a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) disc that’s mated to a twin-piston caliper. Aprilia’s phenom sits on titanium nitride-coated 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted forks and a piggyback monoshock from Ohlins’ inventory.



Should you be feeling brave enough to tame Noale’s gnarly juggernaut, be sure to visit the BaT (Bring A Trailer) platform within the next few days because this bad boy is currently up for grabs! The



Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.