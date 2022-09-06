482-Mile 2005 Ducati 749 Dark Looks Seducingly Ominous, Will Flirt With Your Wallet

You might say a red colorway is the most suitable option for the 749, but we think black is just as great.
Since the day it left the factory, this 2005 Ducati 749 Dark saw a mere 482 miles (776 km) of tarmac, and it was recently serviced with new timing belts, a premium battery, and a fresh water pump cover assembly. In addition, the Italian predator was fitted with a grippy pair of Diablo Rosso Corsa II tires from Pirelli’s catalog.
As you’re reading this, Ducati’s asphalt scorcher is going under the hammer at no reserve, and you’ve got until September 9 to get in on the action if you’re interested! With three days to go before the BaT (Bring a Trailer) auction reaches its conclusion, the highest of the five bids submitted thus far amounts to a little under $8k.
That being said, let’s dive in for a quick inspection of the Duc’s spec sheet. Underneath its Terblanche-designed fairings hides a 748cc Testastretta L-twin mill, featuring Marelli EFI componentry and eight valves actuated by means of dual cams. The engine is coupled with a six-speed transmission, and it can summon up to 103 ponies in the region of 10,000 rpm.
At a lower point on the rev range, you’ll be experiencing a maximum torque output of 57 pound-feet (77 Nm). When all this force is called into action, the 749 can run the quarter-mile in 11.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph). Now that we’ve covered the powertrain- and performance-related characteristics, let’s wrap this up by examining the bike’s chassis.
Its anatomy comprises a tubular steel trellis frame, which is supported by upside-down 43 mm (1.7 inches) Showa forks at the front and a fully-adjustable shock absorber at the opposite end. Up north, braking is achieved through dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston Brembo calipers, while the rear Marchesini wheel comes to a halt thanks to a 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper.
