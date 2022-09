482-Mile 2005 Ducati 749 Dark Looks Seducingly Ominous, Will Flirt With Your Wallet

EFI

Since the day it left the factory, this 2005 Ducati 749 Dark saw a mere 482 miles (776 km) of tarmac, and it was recently serviced with new timing belts, a premium battery, and a fresh water pump cover assembly. In addition, the Italian predator was fitted with a grippy pair of Diablo Rosso Corsa II tires from Pirelli’s catalog.As you’re reading this, Ducati’s asphalt scorcher is going under the hammer at no reserve, and you’ve got until September 9 to get in on the action if you’re interested! With three days to go before the BaT (Bring a Trailer) auction reaches its conclusion, the highest of the five bids submitted thus far amounts to a little under $8k.That being said, let’s dive in for a quick inspection of the Duc’s spec sheet. Underneath its Terblanche-designed fairings hides a 748cc Testastretta L-twin mill, featuring Marellicomponentry and eight valves actuated by means of dual cams. The engine is coupled with a six-speed transmission, and it can summon up to 103 ponies in the region of 10,000 rpm.At a lower point on the rev range, you’ll be experiencing a maximum torque output of 57 pound-feet (77 Nm). When all this force is called into action, the 749 can run the quarter-mile in 11.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 150 mph (241 kph). Now that we’ve covered the powertrain- and performance-related characteristics, let’s wrap this up by examining the bike’s chassis.Its anatomy comprises a tubular steel trellis frame, which is supported by upside-down 43 mm (1.7 inches) Showa forks at the front and a fully-adjustable shock absorber at the opposite end. Up north, braking is achieved through dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston Brembo calipers, while the rear Marchesini wheel comes to a halt thanks to a 245 mm (9.6 inches) rotor and a two-piston caliper.