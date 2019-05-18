autoevolution

480 HP Cupra Ateca Exists, Thanks to HGP

18 May 2019, 20:43 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
If you're into your fast Volkswagens with swapped out engines, you may have heard of a company called HGP. They're the blokes behind some of the turbocharged VR6 Golf R models winning drag races all over the world and also do similar things to the Eos convertible.
3 photos
480 HP Cupra Ateca Exists, Thanks to HGP480 HP Cupra Ateca Exists, Thanks to HGP
The 2.0 TSI, the one that powers all the fast VW Group modes, is also part of their area of expertise. And for many years, these Germans have been cranking out 480 horsepower versions of all sorts of cars, now including the Cupra Ateca.

SEAT used to say that Cupra engines only go in Cupra cars, but that's not really true. The 300 horsepower Ateca crossover is motivated to go fast by the same 2-liter turbo as something like the Golf R. It's called the EA888, and unless we're mistaken, it's a 3rd-gen performance unit.

Out of the box, this 2019 version makes 221 kW (300 PS or 296 hp) and 400 Nm of torque, but HGP says it can get you to 480 HP at 6,300 rpm and 615 Nm (454 lb-ft) of torque, at 4,500 rpm, or 170 PS (168 hp / 125 kW) and 215 Nm (159 lb-ft).

With mods like these, we're sure the Cupra Ateca will become a firm favorite with the VW Group tuning crowd. However, big aftermarket wheels and lowered suspension will be more common, and you don't see any of that here.

With the same kind of 480 PS setup, the Golf R will sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and reach 200 km/h in 10.8 seconds. But what happens when you give that power to a crossover. Thankfully, we can sample the performance in the videos below.

With the Racelogic timing gear strapped on, the HGP Cupra Ateca reached 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds and needed another 9.1 seconds for 200 km/h. So it's lost some pace, but still quicker than most sports cars out there. Talk about a sleeper!

Cupra Ateca HGP Turbo 2.0 TSI
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
SEAT models:
SEAT Ateca CupraSEAT Ateca Cupra Small SUVSEAT TarracoSEAT Tarraco Large SUVSEAT Leon SC 3-doorsSEAT Leon SC 3-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5-doorsSEAT Ibiza 5-doors CompactSEAT Ibiza 5 doorsSEAT Ibiza 5 doors CompactAll SEAT models  
 
 