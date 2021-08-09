4,600-Year-Old Solar Boat Travels Through the Streets of Giza Atop of RC Vehicle

5 This Solar-Powered Electric Ferry Is the First Maritime Robotaxi in Europe

Pharaoh’s Khufu 4,800-year-old intact solar boat has been recently transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. The journey involved carrying the ancient vessel on a remote-controlled vehicle through the streets of Giza. 6 photos



Khufu's ship, which was built during the Fourth Dynasty of the Old Kingdom of Egypt and buried at the foot of the Great Pyramid of Pharaoh Khufu (King Cheops) in the Giza pyramid complex, is one of the oldest, largest, and best-preserved vessels from antiquity.



It measures 43.4 meters (142 ft) long and 5.9 meters (19 ft) wide, and it weighs 20 tons. The massive ancient vessel has been recently relocated from the Giza Solar boat museum to the soon-to-be inaugurated Grand Egyptian Museum.



In a



The vessel was placed inside a custom-made unique metal structure and was carried onto a remote-controlled vehicle. The Ministry went on to say that this vehicle was exceptional in its ability to overcome any obstacles in its path and could be maneuvered with ease in curves. But most importantly, it absorbed any vibrations, thus the boat was transported in exceptional condition to its new home.



Egypt hopes that its tourism sector will bounce back after it has taken a serious hit due to the global health crisis. In April,



You can watch the process of both the preparation and the transportation of Khufu's solar boat to its new home in the video down below.



