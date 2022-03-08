450-Foot Viking Mississippi Cruise Ship Hits the Water in Louisiana

More on this:

1 Watch Disney Wish, the World's First Triton-Class Cruise Ship, Float Out in Germany

2 World's Largest Cruise Ship Sets Out on Its First Sailing, Leaves Fort Lauderdale

3 Oceania Cruises' 1,200-Guest Ship Vista Hits the Water for the First Time

4 Largest Cruise Ship in the World by Gross Tonnage Arrives in the U.S. Ahead of Its Debut

5 Royal Caribbean's Newest Cruise Ship Was Finally Delivered, It Is the World's Largest