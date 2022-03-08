450-Foot Viking Mississippi Cruise Ship Hits the Water in Louisiana

Viking's new 450-foot (137-meter) Viking Mississippi ship has touched the water for the first time, marking a major construction milestone ahead of its official debut. The momentous occasion was celebrated at Edison Chouest Offshore's LaShip shipyard in Houma, Louisiana.
The state-of-the-art vessel features an elegant Scandinavian design that is paired with American influences. It can accommodate up to 386 guests in 193 staterooms, offering comfortable amenities across five expansive decks. Built for Mississippi River voyages, the ship comes with large windows and plenty of open spaces that allow passengers to admire the scenic landscapes.
Each stateroom on board will have a private veranda or French balcony, a king-size bed, a flat-screen TV, a minibar, a spacious glass-enclosed shower, a heated bathroom floor, and 24-hour room service. The Viking Mississippi will also have large, modern suites that will include two rooms as well as a full-size balcony placed next to a large living room.
It will have a two-story Explorers' Lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows at the bow, as well as an outdoor seating space at the front where passengers will be able to relax and enjoy the stunning views. But that's far from the only area designed for relaxation.
The River Café will offer guests both American and Norwegian specialties. On top of the deck, there will be an alfresco dining space, as well as an indoor restaurant. It will also feature an Aquavit Terrace, where people can have an authentic American BBQ experience.
Other relaxation areas include a sun terrace with an infinity pool and a 360-degree promenade deck, which will allow passengers to enjoy incredible ever-changing views of the landscapes. Guests will be able to access all the ship's decks via elevators.
In terms of performance, Viking Mississippi is equipped with a diesel-electric propulsion system that includes eight CAT C32 EPA Tier 4 diesel engines. To offer passengers a quiet journey, each engine is positioned atop a specially developed double raft isolation system.
The Viking Mississippi will make its debut in June, and it will sail between New Orleans and St. Paul.
