4,300-Mile 2001 Ducati 900SS Looks Incredibly Pristine, Marches on Pirelli Footwear

You ought to take a seat before you browse through that photo gallery because this machine will make you go weak at the knees.
With its high-end carbon fiber mufflers, Pirelli Angel GT II tires, and a mere 4,300 miles on the counter, the 2001 MY 900SS pictured above this paragraph should be a genuine delight to just about any hardcore Ducatista out there. The Italian stunner is put in motion by an air- and oil-cooled SOHC L-twin mill, featuring four desmodromic valves and a solid displacement of 904cc.
In the region of 7,500 revs, this feral piece of fuel-injected machinery will go about producing 80 ponies at the crankshaft. When the tachometer shows 6,500 spins per minute, a maximum torque output of 57 pound-feet (77 Nm) will be channeled to a six-speed transmission, which turns the bike’s rear Marchesini hoop through a chain final drive.
Ultimately, Ducati’s fiend will fly past the quarter-mile mark in 12.1 seconds and continue accelerating to a top speed of 140 mph (225 kph). Weighing in at 414 pounds (188 kg) dry, the entire structure is supported by 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Showa forks and a premium Sachs monoshock with progressive linkage.
At the front end, plentiful stopping power is made possible thanks to dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) brake rotors and four-piston Brembo calipers, while the rear wheel carries a single 245 mm (9.6 inches) disc that’s mated to a twin-piston caliper. The Duc’s gas chamber is able to gulp as much as 4.2 gallons (16 liters) of fossil juice, while its wheelbase is measured at 1,395 mm (54.9 inches).
As you’re reading this, Bologna’s pearl is preparing to change hands at no reserve, and you’ve still got plenty of time to submit your bids on Bring A Trailer! The bidding deadline will be upon us on Tuesday afternoon (January 11), so make sure you have a look at this charming SuperSport on the BaT platform within the next few days. At this time, the top bid is registered at 1,100 bucks, but it’s not likely to stay that way for very long.
