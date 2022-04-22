4,300-Mile 1967 BMW R69S Thirsts for a Cosmetic Overhaul, Still Looks the Part

Some folks would describe this thing as one of the sexiest motorcycles of its era, and we don’t necessarily disagree.
From a financial standpoint, BMW Motorrad was on shaky ground during the sixties, but this doesn’t mean that it hasn’t produced some great bikes. As you might already know, the revered R69S was the most powerful offering from Bavaria’s lineup at the time, and it remains enshrouded in a cult classic aura to this day.
Right above the previous paragraph, you'll find a numbers-matching 1967 model with 4,300 miles (6,900 km) on the odometer, sporting hard-sided touring saddlebags and a solo Pagusa seat. As of last year, the old-school beauty was subjected to an extensive makeover, receiving Heidenau tires and several pieces of modern hardware for its fueling system.
The bike’s clutch and throttle cables were also replaced with fresher items, while the brakes, carbs and final drive have all been refurbished for good measure. Within its duplex cradle framework, BMW’s relic houses an air-cooled 594cc boxer-twin power source, with dual Bing carburetors and a total of four overhead valves.
Featuring a compression ratio of 9.5:1, the four-stroke engine is capable of delivering up to 42 ponies at around 7,000 revs per minute. This force travels to the rear wheel through a four-speed gearbox and an enclosed driveshaft, resulting in a top speed of 109 mph (175 kph).
Stopping power is provided by a duplex drum brake at the front and a simplex module on the other end, both of which have a diameter of 200 mm (7.9 inches). As far as suspension goes, the R69S comes equipped with Earles forks up north and twin oil-pressurized shock absorbers down south.
This ‘67 MY specimen is getting ready to say goodbye to its current owner as we speak, and you can register your bids on the BaT (Bring a Trailer) website until the early evening of April 23. One should not, however, expect to get away with snatching this vintage gem for pennies, because the highest bid is currently placed at $11,150.
