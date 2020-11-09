400 HP LS-Powered Chevy Step Van Drag Races "Safari" Lifted BMW E36

The team of tire shredders over at Hoonigan don't like to play by any of the rules, and that applies to both the builds and drag races they're involved in. Today, we finally get to see the" Merch Van" Chevy P10 being put through its paces.
In case you didn't know, this bad boy was put together last year as a kind of company car. It's based on a 1969 Chevy P10 step van that just went from "where's my parts mister mailperson" to "do wanna go, bro?".
Originally, this was an underpowered little thing, packing a 250ci inline-6 with a three-speed manual. This was replaced with an old LS that has a bunch of updates to help it deliver 400 hp to the B&M Street/Strip 4L80E transmission. It's also a good-looking thing, after being stripped down to the metal and re-painted in this gunmetal finish.
The main job of the "Merch Van" is to display Hoonigan apparel and be a sort of greeting card for the brand. But seeing as it's making decent power, it would be a shame not to drag race this once in a while.
And if you think the van is strange, wait until you see what they've lined up against it. It looks like a Baja truck... from half a mile away. But it's actually a 1994 BMW 318. The cheapest of the cheap has a massive suspension lift, Lambo vertical doors, and an SR20DET Nissan engine from an S14 making 280 horsepower. And we really want to draw your attention to the snorkel made out of scrap and a K&N intake.
Apparently, this drag race is a "celebration of having two Hoonigan vehicles that run at the same time." As far as the outcome of the race is concerned, it's pretty clear the van is going to have it simply because of the power and traction. The crappy Bimmer almost makes it when they take off the restrictive filter.
