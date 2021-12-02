3 Here’s the Lamborghini Jumpacan Raise Hell in the Desert, Training for Mint 400

2 The Great American Off-Road Race Moves Back to March in 2022, Courses Get Renewed

$40 Million-Worth of Desert Racing Vehicles Line Up in Las Vegas to Kick Off Mint 400

It’s been a long time coming, but finally, this year’s edition of the Mint 400 kicked off on December 1 in Las Vegas, with a mammoth parade that signals the start of several days of motoring insanity. 12 photos



But before they get to do that, these machines had to let the world know they’re in town, and they did so by cruising down the Las Vegas strip in an incredible display of desert racing tech. According to the organizers, no less than 125 machines worth around $40 million were to be seen moving down the road on Wednesday.



“There’s no better way to get Mint 400 week started than with the annual Vehicle Parade through the Las Vegas Strip,” said in a statement Mint 400 CEO Matt Martelli.



“It’s amazing to be able to take over the city for one day a year, and the parade is always immensely popular with racers and the general public alike. It’s the perfect way for us to draw fans to both tomorrow’s Mint 400 Off-Road Festival on Fremont Street and the race itself on Friday and Saturday!”



The Mint 400 has been held in Nevada ever since 1968, and it usually takes place in March. The global health crisis changed that for a while, and this is why this year we’re getting the event in December.



