40 Million People Played Forza Horizon 5, So Why Is It Still Missing From PlayStation 5?

While Forza Motorsport is on life support, barely kicking, Forza Horizon 5 is doing better than ever, with over 40,000,000 people playing it at one point or another. Of course, this doesn't mean all 40 million are active, but that's how many were at least curious and tried the arcade-style racing game at least once. So if it's so successful... why isn't it on PlayStation yet?