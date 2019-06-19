Florida Man Tries to Escape the Cops in LLV Mail Truck, Predictably Fails

5 New York Woman Locks Keys Inside Car, Calls 911 With False Claim to Get Help

4 Little Kid Calls Out, Shames Woman for Putting Her Naked Foot on His Armrest

3 Teen Caught Speeding in Chevrolet Camaro, Blames It on Hot Wings

2 Houston Mom Kicks 10YO Son Out of Car for Spilling Food, Leaves Him There

1 Man Pulls Gun on Kids Playing After Stick Accidentally Hits His Car

More on this:

4-Year-Old Kid Steals Grandpa’s SUV to Go and Buy Candy

Never underestimate a kid’s sweet tooth: a 4-year-old boy from Blaine, Minnesota, stole his grandfather’s SUV and drove it to a nearby gas station so he could buy candy, despite the fact that he could barely see over the wheel. 20 photos



Sebastian says he used his grandpa’s walker to get the keys to his



He managed to back the car out of the driveway and drove it at about 15mph on the narrow streets of the neighborhood, before coming out on a busy avenue, in morning rush hour traffic. Still, he was able to get to the gas station and pull into the parking lot, where he was met by police officers, called to the scene by concerned passers-by who noticed a kid at the wheel, driving erratically.



On the way there, Sebastian smashed a few mailboxes and lightly bumped a tree, but he was unharmed. His parents and grandfather are amused by his stunt, but also aware that it could have had a terrible outcome. “We could have been talking about a funeral,” his granddad says, promising to lock away his keys from now on.



“I’ve never seen a driver this young before operating a vehicle,” Captain Mark Boerboom of the Blaine Police Department says for the same media outlet, clearly shocked by what happened.



Hopefully, he will never see another one this young again.



You can see Sebastian in the video available at the bottom of the page: his parents have agreed that he appear on camera for Fox9 , to show just how he was able to go on this shock joyride and not get anyone hurt. The strangest part of the story is that he actually took a detour to the gas station, which is about 1.5 miles away.Sebastian says he used his grandpa’s walker to get the keys to his Hyundai Santa Fe off the wall hook, and then got into the car. He wanted some Reese’s, he tells the reporter, almost shocked that he’s being asked such a stupid question.He managed to back the car out of the driveway and drove it at about 15mph on the narrow streets of the neighborhood, before coming out on a busy avenue, in morning rush hour traffic. Still, he was able to get to the gas station and pull into the parking lot, where he was met by police officers, called to the scene by concerned passers-by who noticed a kid at the wheel, driving erratically.On the way there, Sebastian smashed a few mailboxes and lightly bumped a tree, but he was unharmed. His parents and grandfather are amused by his stunt, but also aware that it could have had a terrible outcome. “We could have been talking about a funeral,” his granddad says, promising to lock away his keys from now on.“I’ve never seen a driver this young before operating a vehicle,” Captain Mark Boerboom of the Blaine Police Department says for the same media outlet, clearly shocked by what happened.Hopefully, he will never see another one this young again.