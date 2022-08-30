3K-Mile 2014 BMW R nineT Bears Discreet Add-Ons and Next to No Imperfections

If neo-retro elegance is your thing, the R nineT should tick all the right boxes on your list of must-haves.
Ever since its debut, the BMW R nineT has gained a ton of popularity among custom motorcycle builders and everyday riders alike. Regardless of whether you’re looking to undertake some bike-modding venture or simply want a potent machine to get you around, we reckon you’ll want to have a gander at the 2014 specimen showcased above this paragraph.
According to its digital odometer, the nineT saw just over 3k miles (4,900 km) of asphalt during its lifetime, which explains how it manages to look so pristine eight years after leaving the factory. In addition, you’ll see a multitude of aftermarket items worn by this stunner, including a tail-mounted storage compartment, bar-end mirrors, and a new exhaust hanger.
Rizoma supplied a fresh set of control levers and foot pegs, while the bike’s pipework got powder-coated at some point under prior ownership. On the other hand, the wheels and engine covers were painted black to match. Aside from the aforementioned modifications, this Beemer is said to retain its stock configuration entirely, so let us proceed with a brief overview of its general specs.
Drawing power from an air- and oil-cooled 1,170cc boxer-twin with four radial valves per cylinder, Motorrad’s titan is good for up to 110 ponies and a whopping 88 pound-feet (119 Nm) of twist. This power output is combined with a curb weight of 489 pounds (222 kg), and it can lead to a top speed of 135 mph (217 kph).
Now then, we’ll have you know the 2014 R nineT featured in this article is currently heading to auction, but there are less than 24 hours separating us from the bidding deadline (Wednesday, August 31). The highest offer made on Iconic Motorbike Auctions thus far amounts to $5,100 – clearly not enough to meet the predetermined reserve price.
