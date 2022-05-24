3K-Mile 1999 Ducati 996S Is Teeming With Carbon Fiber Hardware, Looks Imposing

If you had this mechanical spartan in your garage, then you’d probably be spending a fortune on track days.
This well-preserved Ducati 996S is a 1999 model that’s been purchased by the current owner more than two decades ago. Its five-digit analog odometer shows just under 3,100 miles (5,000 km), and you'll immediately notice countless aftermarket items replacing the stock componentry. For instance, the bike’s OEM tail section and Marchesini wheels were deleted to make way for carbon fiber alternatives.
Moreover, the CFRP pizzazz continues with a new clutch cover, high-grade mirrors, and dual slip-on exhaust mufflers from Arrow, among other goodies. You will find a pair of gold-anodized CRG control levers adorning the Duc's clip-on handlebars, and they're complemented by adjustable Cycle Cat foot pegs. Last year, the Italian stunner was serviced with fresh timing belts, premium spark plugs, and modern fuel injectors.
To top things off, the owner went about flushing the motor oil and coolant upon completing the 2021 refurbishment. Ducati’s two-wheeled missile is pushed forward by a liquid-cooled Desmoquattro L-twin power source, featuring eight valves actuated via dual overhead camshafts and a Weber-Marelli fuel injection setup with 54 mm (2.1 inches) throttle bodies.
When prompted, the 996cc engine will be more than happy to deliver 123 hp and 73 pound-feet (99 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft. Traveling to the rear chain-driven hoop by means of a six-speed transmission, the oomph enables the 996S to reach 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in 3.1 seconds. Ultimately, Bologna’s pearl will top out at 161 mph (259 kph).
Since we’ve now covered the essentials, it’s time for us to announce that the next person to ride this collectible marvel could be you! The ‘99 MY jaw-dropper is making its way to the auction block on Bring a Trailer, where it will remain listed until Thursday, May 26. At the time of this article, the top bidder is offering a very generous $10k to snatch the carbon-clad 996S we’ve just inspected.
