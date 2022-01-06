3K-Mile 1995 Aprilia RS250 Whets Our Appetite for a Healthy Dish of Two-Stroke Fun

This wild gladiator comes to show just how neatly two-stroke technology can be refined.
Thanks to its two-stroke 249cc V-twin engine, the mighty Aprilia RS250 packs some serious power for a bike of its size. What you’re looking at here is a 1995 model sporting aftermarket pipework, a tinted windshield and Pirelli’s premium Rosso Corsa II rubber. This creature’s five-digit odometer tells us that it had only covered about 4,500 kilometers (2,800 miles) of asphalt during its lifetime.
The liquid-cooled powerplant housed within its aluminum framework features dual Mikuni inhalers and a massive compression ratio of 13.2:1. At approximately 11,900 howling spins per minute, this unrelenting brute will deliver as much as 72 hp to a six-speed gearbox, which is connected to the rear 17-inch hoop by means of a drive chain.
On the other hand, a peak torque output figure of 29 pound-feet (40 Nm) is what you’ll be experiencing lower down the rpm range. When the engine’s oomph makes contact with the ground, it enables the RS250 to hit speeds of up to 123 mph (198 kph). The front wheel comes with 298 mm (11.7 inches) brake discs and four-piston Brembo calipers, while the rear unit flaunts a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a twin-piston caliper.
Tipping the scales at 311 pounds (141 kg) without fluids, the Italian phenom is supported by 40 mm (1.6 inches) upside-down forks and an adjustable monoshock. Lastly, the machine’s fuel chamber can hold 4.4 gallons (16.5 liters) of gas when full, and its wheelbase is measured at 1,370 mm (53.9 inches).
Aprilia’s mechanical stallion we’ve just examined is looking for a new place to call home on Bring A Trailer, where you can register your bids at no reserve within the next four days. The online auction will be open until Monday evening (January 10), and you’d need around 7,500 freedom bucks to top the current bid, which is placed at $7,200.
