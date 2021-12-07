3 $500 Million Mega-Mansion With 50-Car Garage Could Be Yours at a Discount

3K-Mile 1984 Moto Guzzi 850 T5 Is Packed Full of Classic Thrills and Italian Grandeur

The T5’s beefy seat and angular fairing are the only things holding it back from looking truly timeless. 36 photos



This tasty ‘84 MY If you were to ask a fellow rider which classic Moto Guzzi they’d like to own, they would probably go for a V7 Sport or some iteration of the acclaimed Le Mans. Now, these legendary nameplates may be the first that come to mind, but we don’t think anyone would turn down a well-kept 1984 850 T5, either.The photos above showcase a superb specimen with 2,800 miles (4,500 km) on the clock. Recently, this sexy thing was honored with a glossy coat of red paintwork, while its ancient battery has been deleted in favor of a modern unit. Additionally, we spot a pair of Kenda Cruiser S/T tires hugging the Guzzi’s cast alloy wheels.As regards the stallion ’s technical specifications, it comes to life thanks to a longitudinally-mounted 90-degree V-twin, with dual Dell’Orto carbs and a displacement of 844cc. The air-cooled power source – which is linked to a five-speed gearbox – can generate a maximum of 69 ponies and 54 pound-feet (73 Nm) of torque, enabling its bearer to run the quarter-mile is 13.8 seconds.Ultimately, Mandello del Lario’s pearl will hit a top speed of 124 mph (199 kph), and its curb weight is rated at 507 pounds (230 kg). The bike’s suspension consists of air-assisted 38 mm (1.5 inches) Paioli forks and twin preload-adjustable Koni shocks. Last but not least, stopping power is handled by a pair of drilled brake rotors at the front and a single disc at the rear end.This tasty ‘84 MY 850 T5 can be found on the list of live BaT (Bring A Trailer) auctions until December 13, so you’ve still got another six days to register your bids at no reserve. Currently, you’d need about seven grand to top the current bid, which is placed at a reasonable $6,500 for the time being.

