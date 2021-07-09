3D Artist Presents Renders of 3 Rare Ferraris, We Can't Decide Which One Is Best

If there's one thing I learned in life, it's that you can never please everyone. This 3D artist has recently worked on a project based on the Ferrari F40, and after receiving several complaints from angry fans, he has decided to do the natural thing, and come up with some more Italian-Stallion based renderings.
3D Artist BradBuilds showcased a very interesting Ferrari F40 rendering a few days ago. This looks like the kind of project that would leave everyone in awe, no matter the magnitude of the car show it's featured at. It looks wider than a Ferrari F40 LM, and it has been slammed to create a highly aggressive stance, which is also due to the Rotiform BUC wheels. Most of the photos are close-ups of the car, and they look like just the kind of thing you'd use as wallpaper for your phone.
The project looks feasible if any F40 owner is willing to go down this route. But I somehow doubt that someone who wants to preserve the value of such a car would decide to take it to this level. In fact, the famous Ferrari F40 Blu from the United Kingdom is just being auctioned off, and it used to be a wide-body F40 in the past, before being reconverted to stock form. That's the most financially viable approach there is.
Not everyone agreed with the lines on the F40, so in an attempt to further make a statement on his boundless creativity, the artist released a slammed Enzo this time, the like of which would complement the previous F40 nicely inside of someone's collection of cars. But he took things even further and went on to play with the one-off P80/C.
He removed the rear wing and tried different color combos in an attempt to discover the most impressive version. If you ask me, I like the blue one with white rims, and the purple one with orange rims the most. Even though all of these cars look impressive after their respective virtual treatment, I think I would still stick with the F40 for now. But if he decided to ever tamper with the F50, and make it look more like a GT1, I'd take that in a heartbeat.
The project looks feasible if any F40 owner is willing to go down this route. But I somehow doubt that someone who wants to preserve the value of such a car would decide to take it to this level. In fact, the famous Ferrari F40 Blu from the United Kingdom is just being auctioned off, and it used to be a wide-body F40 in the past, before being reconverted to stock form. That's the most financially viable approach there is.
Not everyone agreed with the lines on the F40, so in an attempt to further make a statement on his boundless creativity, the artist released a slammed Enzo this time, the like of which would complement the previous F40 nicely inside of someone's collection of cars. But he took things even further and went on to play with the one-off P80/C.
He removed the rear wing and tried different color combos in an attempt to discover the most impressive version. If you ask me, I like the blue one with white rims, and the purple one with orange rims the most. Even though all of these cars look impressive after their respective virtual treatment, I think I would still stick with the F40 for now. But if he decided to ever tamper with the F50, and make it look more like a GT1, I'd take that in a heartbeat.