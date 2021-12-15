$3.85 Million 1965 Shelby GT350R Flying Mustang "Unusually" Up for Grabs Again

There are a number of high-valued cars out there that are real money-makers for collectors, but few of them are as exciting as the Mustangs of old. In auction house Mecum’s books, for instance, three of these most expensive muscle cars have been sold over the years for close to ten million dollars.
The one with the highest value of them all is the first Shelby R-Model competition car ever built, and driven to the moniker’s first race win by none other than legendary Ken Miles. It happened back in 1965, when the Brit raced the Shelby Mustang at Valley Raceway in Texas, briefly taking off while in his mad chase for the win, and earning the car the Flying Mustang nickname.
This very rare machine sold in July of last year for a staggering $3.85 million during a Mecum auction in Indianapolis. Enough time has passed, apparently, for the car to have increased a bit in value and here it is again, this time ready to go under the hammer in Kissimmee, Florida, next month.
The Shelby presents itself just like it did a year and some change ago, sporting a Wimbledon White overall wrapped around the black interior. The hood hides a 289ci (4.7-liter) engine that has been revved back in its day not only by Miles, but by other greats of the American motoring scene, including Bob Bondurant, Chuck Cantwell, Peter Brock, and Jerry Titus.
Described as “the most historically significant Shelby Mustang in the world,” this Shelby is presented in restored form, with work on it having been performed by Oklahoma-based Thoroughbred Restorations.
Mecum does not say why this very expensive and valuable Mustang is selling once again, but it does admit “short term ownership for a car of this magnitude is very unusual.” Expectations for it to break a new record are however not unusual, and we only have to wait for about a month or so to see for how much it goes again.
