361-Foot Royale "Maritime Hotel" Is a Student Project That Can Shame Real Superyachts

One concept that seems to have exactly what it takes to land in some famed shipbuilding yard is the 110-meter (361-foot) Royale or "Maritime Hotel" from the mind of Benjamin Masters. His name not ringing any bells? Don't worry; the future may change all that because this automotive design student from Coventry, United Kingdom, is displaying a level of knowledge and craftsmanship that goes beyond that of some renowned design groups. There's a word for this...prodigy? Yeah, that sounds rather fitting.
Now, Masters didn't just create something nice for us to look at; he completed everything from the shape and exterior of Royale to its interiors and even the tenders and toys that are part of the overall design. Furthermore, consideration was also taken regarding the propulsion systems, and surprisingly, this baby is destined to be an all-electric vessel, achieved by a 30-ton (60,000-pound) aluminum-ion battery array charged with solar and shore power. Once unleashed, 5,000 nautical miles (5,753 miles) are Royale's limit.
One way to understand what Masters meant by "Maritime Hotel" is to take a little journey through the deck plan. Yes, this feature has been developed too. Starting with the sun deck, guests will have access to unobstructed sunlight, lounge chairs, and a forward-facing jacuzzi for you to be seen in as you roll into port.
ship's layout is that Masters included a large number of VIP and guest suites on the main deck; over half is reserved or living quarters. So to compensate for the lack of lounges and other entertainment areas, all that's been added to the upper deck. It's here that guests will be able to access an interior salon, cinema, gym, and even a couple more guest rooms. The helipad and ample exterior space are to be accessed from this deck.
With VIP suites on the main deck instead of lower levels, the hotel idea starts to make sense. Nonetheless, the main deck is still home to things like the main salon, fit with grand piano, formal dining, and even an external area with alfresco dining and several lounges. Maybe you want to take a dip in the large outdoor pool.
The lowest deck of Royale is no less attractive either. While the rear includes a beach club and even some more guest rooms, as you head into the ship, you'll find yourself smackdab in the middle of a toy and tender garage. While that may not seem like much of a big deal, I did mention that even these features have been designed by Masters. This includes a 15-meter (49-foot) tender and another 10-meter (33-foot) machine meant for joy rides, but it's the UEV (Underwater Exploration Vehicle) that seems to take the prize. A sleek, almost alien vessel invites a few guests to take free dives into the waters around Royale.
so damn good from the outside! A long hull allows the ship's bow to blend beautifully into the superstructure and upper decks, resulting in a sleek and sharp look, perfect for piercing through waves and your visual cortex. The rear then drops low and wide, offering stability and ample space for that beach club. All that's then dressed in shades of aluminum, black glass, and tones of wood.
At the end of the day, we may never see the Royale brought to life, but with the level of creativity, eye for balance and design, and the ability to create an inviting ship, the name Masters is sure to be seen tagged to other superyacht designs, concepts, and possibly real vessels.
