360-Ft Emission-Free Superyacht Is a Floating Garden of Eden, Up for Sale as NFT

While it’s still difficult to wrap your head around NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and be at peace with people spending millions of dollars on a digital asset, the phenomenon keeps on spreading and expanding from digital art to real estate, and even futuristic yachts like this one, designed by 3deluxe.
3deluxe is a design studio based in Wiesbaden, Germany, and its first zero-carbon yacht available for sale as an NFT was recently launched on the SuperWorld auction platform. The superyacht was on display virtually in the Port of Monaco, setting sail in the metaverse during this year’s edition of the popular Monaco Yacht Show.
Looking like a floating garden of Eden, the yacht concept VY-01, as 3deluxe calls it, is envisioned as a 360-ft (110 m) vessel that packs two electric motors (1 MW each) and has a cruising speed of up to 12 knots. This digital asset that is worth millions of dollars is an emission-free superyacht that uses hydrogen-powered fuel cells. It also has 470 sq m (5,050 sq ft) of solar panels that are used to power the desalination system, lighting, and air conditioning system on the yacht.
As far as the exterior design of the ship goes, the zero-carbon vessel has a closed shape and has sensor-controlled louvers integrated into the raised sidewalls, which regulate the amount of light on the upper decks. There’s also a saltwater pool at the open stern.
The beautiful, futuristic exterior design of the ship is complemented by an even more innovative interior that is open, airy, and surrounded by green. It has a huge lounge, a greenhouse, a vegetable garden, a kitchen, and a bar. Even the master bedroom is an open-top room within the greenhouse, offering superb views of the night sky.
Everything on the ship allows you to live in full harmony with nature, with healthy food being cultivated on board or supplied as “locally” as possible, with fresh fish coming straight from the ocean. In order for the plants to stay green and healthy, the superyacht uses its desalination system to provide water.
3deluxe says the superyacht concept is meant to be used for educational purposes and hopes the future owner will use it precisely for that, turning it into an inspiring school ship. The yacht should be a communicative platform for discussion of the complex challenges of our time, as stated by the 3deluxe team. Half of the proceeds from the sale will go to the marine protection organization Sea Change Project.
