360-Foot Zion Superyacht Proposes Ultimate Luxury in One Gorgeous Package

Much like one particular set of muscles on the body, the brain needs regular workouts. So does imagination, which is why most respectable superyacht design studios will train it through concepts. Ideations are a good pathway to a new model, which may one day become reality, if the stars align.
Speaking of stars, here is one superyacht that’s looking up at them for inspiration. Sort of. Zion is the brand new concept from Bhushan Powar Designs, and it’s inspired by black holes – minus, of course, the part about the deadly attraction. Zion is a 360-foot (110-meter) superyacht with a most striking silhouette, presumably impressive performance, and the most luxurious amenities.
Zion doesn’t exist in reality – at least for the time being it doesn’t. Bhushan Powar Designs is the first award-winning luxury yacht design studio in India, and has already made an impact on this segment of the market with earlier concepts. We discussed their collaboration with yacht influencer Denis Suka, called Mogul, in late 2020.
The most striking feature of Zion is the protruding glass dome, placed smack in the middle of the aluminum superstructure. As Superyacht Times puts it, the dome doubles as an observation lounge, which offers guests uninterrupted, 360-degree views of the sea. It also looks pretty neat, you have to admit.
Just as neat are the flowing lines on the hull of Zion, which contribute to a modern appearance that is both elegant and functional. Not many specifics are included with the first renders of the concept, but photos can – and do – tell a decent story.
The upper deck hosts a sizable flybridge, as well as a 40-foot (12-meter) touch and go helipad. Access to the helipad and the other decks is possible via a glass staircase or the nearby glass column elevator. These days, you can’t have a luxury vessel without plenty of glass and its own elevator for easy and effortless access.
The main deck is designed for entertainment, with plenty of open spaces that can be used according to the future (still-hypothetical) owner’s liking. Another glass feature is to be found here: the infinity pool that sits at the stern, surrounded by large sunpads. On the main deck, this area seems isolated from the rest of the ship, so access to it is possible by means of a suspended bridge. Down below is the beach club and two more lounge areas that appear at the press of a button, when the bulwark terraces lower to water level.
Superyacht concepts are often incipient dreams that only tease the general styling of a proposed vessel, and Zion is no different. Should interest in the project be notable, Bhushan Powar Designs could further develop it with help from a shipyard, and that would mean more details being made public. Specifics like propulsion, speed and range are among those that matter the most.
Of course, not even this second stage of the project would be a guarantee that it would actually come to anything. For the time being, Zion lives – and sails – in the virtual world only, but even so, it’s a most intriguing and beautiful boat.
