$35,000 Tesla Model 3 No Longer Available Online, Model 3 Leasing Rolls Out

12 Apr 2019, 9:37 UTC ·
A month and a few days. That’s how much Tesla kept the Model 3 with the Standard Range battery and $35,000 starting price on the online configurator, and we’re baffled the most affordable version is no longer available to order in the United States of America. As expected, the Palo Alto-based company has an explanation for this change.
“Given the popularity of the Standard Range Plus relative to the Standard, we have made the decision to simplify our production operations to better optimize cost, minimize complexity, and streamline operations.” Going forward, the Standard Range Plus will be the entry-level option when ordering online.

So what will happen to the Standard Range going forward? Because there are six times as many Standard Range Plus customers, you’ll need to call or visit a Tesla store to place an order for the Standard Range. But wait, there’s more nonsense to talk about!

If you take a look at the U.S. configurator for the Model 3, you’ll notice three options (Standard Range Plus with RWD, Long Range AWD, and Performance AWD) and a starting price of $39,500 before savings. The Standard Range Plus used to cost $37,500 plus $3,00 for Autopilot, but the most recent increase in price translates to the adoption of Autopilot as standard.

Tesla’s explanation? “We think including Autopilot is very important because our data strongly indicates that the chance of an accident is much lower when Autopilot is enabled.” Dear Elon Musk, we all know you’re doing this in order to make a bigger profit. Sincerely, everyone.

Turning our attention to the biggest news in regard to the Model 3, the electric sedan is available for lease in the U.S. “for a small down payment and competitive monthly payments.” Any variant is available through leasing, and there are three annual mileage options to speak of. From 10,000 miles, Tesla can level up to 12,000 but no more than 15,000 miles on a yearly basis.

It’s important to highlight that “customers who choose leasing over owning will not have the option to purchase their car at the end of the lease.” These cars will be upgraded over-the-air with full autonomy according to Tesla, which plans to use those Model 3s “in the Tesla ride-hailing network.”
