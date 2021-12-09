3,500-Mile 1993 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade Devours Asphalt for Breakfast

Quite frankly, we think the CBR900RR is one of the best-looking motorcycles from the early nineties.
The Honda CBR900RR Fireblade pictured above is an unsullied SC28 variant from 1993, wearing custom upholstery and Bridgestone Battlax BT-50 tires. In terms of mileage, the titan’s odometer tells us that it’s been ridden for less than 3,500 miles (5,600 km), so you’re practically looking at a brand-new bike!
Underneath its fairings, the Fireblade packs a liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four engine, which is coupled with a six-speed gearbox and a wet multi-plate clutch. Featuring four Keihin inhalers, sixteen valves and a displacement of 893cc, the mill is capable of generating up to 112 hp and 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) of torque.
Upon reaching the machine’s chain-driven rear wheel, this whole shebang translates to a blistering top speed of 160 mph (257 kph). When its 4.8-gallon (18-liter) fuel tank is fully drained, the ‘93 MY CBR900RR weighs in at 407 pounds (185 kg). The entire structure is held in place by an aluminum twin-spar frame that uses the engine as a stressed member.
At the front, Honda’s samurai flaunts a pair of 45 mm (1.8 inches) cartridge forks, and its rear end sits on a Pro-Link suspension setup. Braking duties are managed by dual 296 mm (11.7 inches) discs and four-piston Nissin calipers up north, along with a 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a single-piston caliper at six o’clock.
Earlier this year, the CBR’s current owner had its constant-velocity carburetors cleaned, while all the fluids have been flushed to keep things running smoothly. If your bucket list happens to contain a Japanese missile with plentiful oomph on tap, then we’re about to make your day.
This sublime Fireblade is offered at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, where it'll be listed for another five days (until December 13). However, topping the current bid is going to be a pricy ordeal, because you’d need over 15,000 bones to secure this purchase – at least for now.
Underneath its fairings, the Fireblade packs a liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four engine, which is coupled with a six-speed gearbox and a wet multi-plate clutch. Featuring four Keihin inhalers, sixteen valves and a displacement of 893cc, the mill is capable of generating up to 112 hp and 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) of torque.
Upon reaching the machine’s chain-driven rear wheel, this whole shebang translates to a blistering top speed of 160 mph (257 kph). When its 4.8-gallon (18-liter) fuel tank is fully drained, the ‘93 MY CBR900RR weighs in at 407 pounds (185 kg). The entire structure is held in place by an aluminum twin-spar frame that uses the engine as a stressed member.
At the front, Honda’s samurai flaunts a pair of 45 mm (1.8 inches) cartridge forks, and its rear end sits on a Pro-Link suspension setup. Braking duties are managed by dual 296 mm (11.7 inches) discs and four-piston Nissin calipers up north, along with a 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a single-piston caliper at six o’clock.
Earlier this year, the CBR’s current owner had its constant-velocity carburetors cleaned, while all the fluids have been flushed to keep things running smoothly. If your bucket list happens to contain a Japanese missile with plentiful oomph on tap, then we’re about to make your day.
This sublime Fireblade is offered at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, where it'll be listed for another five days (until December 13). However, topping the current bid is going to be a pricy ordeal, because you’d need over 15,000 bones to secure this purchase – at least for now.