3,500-Mile 1993 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade Devours Asphalt for Breakfast

9 Dec 2021, 00:00 UTC ·
Quite frankly, we think the CBR900RR is one of the best-looking motorcycles from the early nineties.
1993 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade 27 photos
The Honda CBR900RR Fireblade pictured above is an unsullied SC28 variant from 1993, wearing custom upholstery and Bridgestone Battlax BT-50 tires. In terms of mileage, the titan’s odometer tells us that it’s been ridden for less than 3,500 miles (5,600 km), so you’re practically looking at a brand-new bike!

Underneath its fairings, the Fireblade packs a liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four engine, which is coupled with a six-speed gearbox and a wet multi-plate clutch. Featuring four Keihin inhalers, sixteen valves and a displacement of 893cc, the mill is capable of generating up to 112 hp and 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) of torque.

Upon reaching the machine’s chain-driven rear wheel, this whole shebang translates to a blistering top speed of 160 mph (257 kph). When its 4.8-gallon (18-liter) fuel tank is fully drained, the ‘93 MY CBR900RR weighs in at 407 pounds (185 kg). The entire structure is held in place by an aluminum twin-spar frame that uses the engine as a stressed member.

At the front, Honda’s samurai flaunts a pair of 45 mm (1.8 inches) cartridge forks, and its rear end sits on a Pro-Link suspension setup. Braking duties are managed by dual 296 mm (11.7 inches) discs and four-piston Nissin calipers up north, along with a 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a single-piston caliper at six o’clock.

Earlier this year, the CBR’s current owner had its constant-velocity carburetors cleaned, while all the fluids have been flushed to keep things running smoothly. If your bucket list happens to contain a Japanese missile with plentiful oomph on tap, then we’re about to make your day.

This sublime Fireblade is offered at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, where it'll be listed for another five days (until December 13). However, topping the current bid is going to be a pricy ordeal, because you’d need over 15,000 bones to secure this purchase – at least for now.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
