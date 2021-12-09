Tesla Refuses to Give Model X Back to Customer Because Previous Owner Had Debts

5 This Ultra-Rare MV Agusta F4CC Has Race-Spec Pirelli Tires and 161 Miles on the Counter

4 The Last Split-Window 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Is a $500,000 Classic, It Could Be Yours

3 1993 Toyota Supra Manual With Tasteful Tuning and 750 HP on Tap Is for Sale

2 3K-Mile 1984 Moto Guzzi 850 T5 Is Packed Full of Classic Thrills and Italian Grandeur

1 Fresh off the Factory Floor, 2021 Bronco Badlands Already Fetching $60K Used

More on this:

3,500-Mile 1993 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade Devours Asphalt for Breakfast

Quite frankly, we think the CBR900RR is one of the best-looking motorcycles from the early nineties. 27 photos



Underneath its fairings, the Fireblade packs a liquid-cooled DOHC inline-four engine, which is coupled with a six-speed gearbox and a wet multi-plate clutch. Featuring four Keihin inhalers, sixteen valves and a displacement of 893cc, the mill is capable of generating up to 112 hp and 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) of torque.



Upon reaching the machine’s chain-driven rear wheel, this whole shebang translates to a blistering top speed of 160 mph (257 kph). When its 4.8-gallon (18-liter) fuel tank is fully drained, the ‘93 MY



At the front, Honda’s samurai flaunts a pair of 45 mm (1.8 inches) cartridge forks, and its rear end sits on a Pro-Link suspension setup. Braking duties are managed by dual 296 mm (11.7 inches) discs and four-piston Nissin calipers up north, along with a 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a single-piston caliper at six o’clock.



Earlier this year, the CBR’s current owner had its constant-velocity carburetors cleaned, while all the fluids have been flushed to keep things running smoothly. If your bucket list happens to contain a Japanese missile with plentiful oomph on tap, then we’re about to make your day.



This sublime Fireblade is offered at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, where it'll be The Honda CBR900RR Fireblade pictured above is an unsullied SC28 variant from 1993, wearing custom upholstery and Bridgestone Battlax BT-50 tires. In terms of mileage, the titan’s odometer tells us that it’s been ridden for less than 3,500 miles (5,600 km), so you’re practically looking at a brand-new bike!Underneath its fairings, the Fireblade packs a liquid-cooledinline-four engine, which is coupled with a six-speed gearbox and a wet multi-plate clutch. Featuring four Keihin inhalers, sixteen valves and a displacement of 893cc, the mill is capable of generating up to 112 hp and 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) of torque.Upon reaching the machine’s chain-driven rear wheel, this whole shebang translates to a blistering top speed of 160 mph (257 kph). When its 4.8-gallon (18-liter) fuel tank is fully drained, the ‘93 MY CBR900RR weighs in at 407 pounds (185 kg). The entire structure is held in place by an aluminum twin-spar frame that uses the engine as a stressed member.At the front, Honda’s samurai flaunts a pair of 45 mm (1.8 inches) cartridge forks, and its rear end sits on a Pro-Link suspension setup. Braking duties are managed by dual 296 mm (11.7 inches) discs and four-piston Nissin calipers up north, along with a 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor and a single-piston caliper at six o’clock.Earlier this year, the CBR’s current owner had its constant-velocity carburetors cleaned, while all the fluids have been flushed to keep things running smoothly. If your bucket list happens to contain a Japanese missile with plentiful oomph on tap, then we’re about to make your day.This sublime Fireblade is offered at no reserve on Bring A Trailer, where it'll be listed for another five days (until December 13). However, topping the current bid is going to be a pricy ordeal, because you’d need over 15,000 bones to secure this purchase – at least for now.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.