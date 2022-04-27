35-Years-Owned 1966 BMW R50/2 Is the Proud Bearer of Numbers-Matching Paraphernalia

Some components are starting to show their age, but the creature’s overall condition is actually quite splendid.
The last time this numbers-matching '66 MY BMW R50/2 had changed hands was all the way back in 1987. To put that into perspective, the current owner’s acquisition occurred when Ronald Reagan was still in charge at the White House, and two years before Germany became the unified state we know today.
Having been gradually refurbished as time went by, the Bavarian artifact flaunts youthful paintwork, new ignition hardware and Continental tires with 2019 date codes. About a year ago, the valve clearances have been adjusted and the carbs were rebuilt to optimize performance.
Additionally, the R50/2 saw all of its vital fluids flushed, while the battery was also replaced with a modern item during the restoration. As for the motorcycle’s fundamental specs and features, its power source is an air-cooled 494cc boxer-twin mill with dual Bings inhalers, two valves per cylinder head and a compression ratio of 6.8:1.
In the region of 5,800 rpm, the four-stroke engine is capable of spawning up to 26 horses at the crankshaft. This force gets channeled to the bike’s rear shaft-driven wheel by means of a four-speed transmission and a dry single-plate clutch. Ultimately, the whole ordeal can result in a modest top speed of 87 mph (140 kph).
For stopping power, Motorrad’s vintage beauty relies on a duplex drum brake at the front and a simplex unit at the rear, both of which measure 200 mm (7.9 inches). The Beemer has a curb weight of 436 pounds (198 kg), and it’s supported by leading-link Earles forks and twin hydraulic shocks.
This handsome 1966 R50/2 is now preparing to say goodbye to its long-term owner, so feel free to bid for it on Bring a Trailer if you’re interested. Two days are currently separating us from the auctioning deadline (April 29), and one would need approximately $5,500 in order to get ahead of the top bidder.
