3,400-Mile Honda CB750 Four K6 Shows Some Oxidation, But It’s Still a Real Charmer

The CB750 looks fantastic in just about any color, but we’ve always been particularly fond of the Candy Antares Red scheme.
Although first-gen CB750s may not exactly be rare, they still appeal to collectors due to their prominent place in motorcycling history. Hailed as the original UJM and the world’s very first superbike, the CB750 sent shockwaves throughout the industry upon its debut in 1969, essentially marking the dawn of a whole new era!
Given the cult classic status enjoyed by Honda’s iconic nameplate, an exemplar in good condition can fetch quite a pretty penny at auction nowadays, but you’ll still find a potential bargain here and there. For instance, this pristine 1976 model is up for grabs with 3,400 miles (5,500 km) on the odo, featuring a freshly cleaned and resealed fuel tank, Dunlop K70 tires, and youthful fluids all-round.
In addition, the bike saw its carburetors adjusted by the present-day owner, who is now having it listed on Bring a Trailer with a clean North Carolina title. There are currently six days separating us from the auctioning deadline (September 10), and we don’t think it’ll take long for the top bid of $2k to be surpassed by a more consistent offer.
The CB750 Four K6 is brought to life thanks to an air-cooled 736cc inline-four power source with quad 28 mm (1.1 inches) Keihin carbs, 9:1 compression, and eight valves operated through a single overhead cam. When solicited, the four-stroke engine can deliver up to 67 ponies and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of torque at the crankshaft.
A five-speed transmission is what sends the oomph to the rear chain-driven wheel, and the whole procedure can result in a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). In terms of suspension, the Japanese legend employs telescopic forks at the front and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers at the rear. Finally, stopping power comes from a single disc up north and a traditional drum out back.
