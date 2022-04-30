325-Mile 1997 Ducati 916 Is Virtually Bereft of Any Defects, Looks Downright Perplexing

What we’re about to inspect is quite simply one of the most cherished motorcycle nameplates in existence.
Underneath the gorgeous fairings we all know and love, Ducati’s almighty 916 hides a liquid-cooled Desmoquattro L-twin power source, with four desmodromic valves per cylinder and Weber-Marelli fuel injection hardware. This brutish 916cc DOHC spartan is capable of unleashing up to 109 ruthless stallions at 9,000 revs, along with 66 pound-feet (89 Nm) of torque lower down the rpm range.
A six-speed transmission is tasked with sending the engine’s power to the rear three-spoke Brembo hoop via a drive chain. Add a moderate dry weight of 430 pounds (195 kg) to the equation, and the whole ordeal can result in a sweltering top speed of 160 mph (257 kph). Up front, prompt braking is made possible thanks to four-piston calipers that bite on drilled 320 mm (12.6 inches) rotors.
On the other hand, the Duc’s rear wheel is brought to a halt by means of a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) disc and a two-piston Brembo caliper. You will find a tubular steel trellis frame snaking its way around the powertrain componentry, and it rests on 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted Showa forks and a piggyback monoshock with progressive linkage.
The 916 is able to store, at most, 4.5 gallons (17 liters) of distilled hydrocarbons inside its fuel chamber. Above these paragraphs, one may see a delightful 1997 model from Bologna’s lineup carrying new timing belts, fresh motor oil and youthful brake fluids. Having spent a great chunk of its life on display, this sexy thing comes with a negligible 325 miles (523 km) on the clock.
Since we’ve now told you just about everything there is to know about the ‘97 MY treasure, we’ll go ahead and let you know that it could end up in your garage! Of course, you'll have to be in possession of some serious dough to stand a chance at snatching this Italian jewel, but feel free to pay the BaT (Bring a Trailer) platform a visit before May 7 if you wish to try your luck.
