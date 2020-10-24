306 HP Cupra Formentor Takes Autobahn Acceleration Test, Is as Fast as Tiguan R

The Cupra Formentor could be the sexiest small crossover Europe has ever produced while also being one of the least known. It's essentially a Volkswagen Group product, a bigger version of the SEAT Leon with a kind of Golf R powertrain.
2020 and 2021 could have been excellent years for the infant Cupra brand. After splitting up from SEAT, the performance branch just introduced the biggest-ever range of Cupra Leon models, as well as this bespoke Formentor crossover, which doesn't share bodywork with any other car (for now). Also, we could have the first Cupra EV within a few months followed by an EV crossover.
The VW Group has developed many other performance cars with the 2.0 TSI, including the Audi SQ2, S3, and Cupra Ateca. In the powertrain department, not much has changed, as the four-cylinder engine produces the same 306 hp (310 PS) as older Golf R models. It's down on power compared to the new Tiguan R and also lacks that special rear differential that could take more than the usual 50% of torque.
But isn't this a much better-looking car? In dark silver paint with these wheels, it makes the BMW X2 M35i look even stranger. Rivals also include the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35. All have similar engines and performance numbers, though we'd still love to see a drag race. In terms of interior styling, the Formentor is a match for the Mercedes MBUX layout in the GLA.
It sounds pretty good too, despite not having an available factory-fitted Akrapovic exhaust like the Volkswagen R models do. In the acceleration test video below, you'll be able to sample a little bit of that, as well as the performance of the Cupra crossover on the famous German autobahn. 0 to 62 mph takes 4.8 seconds, while 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h) requires 14 seconds. Both numbers are the same as the Tiguan R we recently showcased.
The VW Group has developed many other performance cars with the 2.0 TSI, including the Audi SQ2, S3, and Cupra Ateca. In the powertrain department, not much has changed, as the four-cylinder engine produces the same 306 hp (310 PS) as older Golf R models. It's down on power compared to the new Tiguan R and also lacks that special rear differential that could take more than the usual 50% of torque.
But isn't this a much better-looking car? In dark silver paint with these wheels, it makes the BMW X2 M35i look even stranger. Rivals also include the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35. All have similar engines and performance numbers, though we'd still love to see a drag race. In terms of interior styling, the Formentor is a match for the Mercedes MBUX layout in the GLA.
It sounds pretty good too, despite not having an available factory-fitted Akrapovic exhaust like the Volkswagen R models do. In the acceleration test video below, you'll be able to sample a little bit of that, as well as the performance of the Cupra crossover on the famous German autobahn. 0 to 62 mph takes 4.8 seconds, while 62 to 124 mph (100 to 200 km/h) requires 14 seconds. Both numbers are the same as the Tiguan R we recently showcased.