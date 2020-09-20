3000 HP Cummins Diesel Truck Exploses During Dyno Test

What's the most dramatic video of all time featuring a diesel truck? This, probably this. It shows the motor of a custom Cummins rig blowing up like a land mine. Fortunately, nobody died.
We found multiple videos released about half a day ago which all claim the truck was going for a 3,000 horsepower dyno pull. The "event" seems to have taken place in Ogden, Utah.
Apparently, the truck hit 2,920 horsepower and was running on 100 lbs of boost from two massive turbos when everything went south. Photos and screenshots all suggest a dramatic engine failure.
The block and 'chargers can be seen going through the hood, followed by a massive ball of fire. Right as the engine is about to explode, we hear a strong whistling noise. That could which could also indicate the runaway diesel phenomenon.
Both the driver and the passenger suffered burns and scratches, but nothing too serious. Hopefully, next time they go for these crazy numbers, fire suits are worn and the crowd is told to sit further back. We also want to mention there's no fan to cool the engine, not that it would matter in this scenario.
You know how boat owners like ironic names such as "Unsinkable II", which make you wonder what happened to Unsinkable I? Well, this truck is known as Master Shredder II, and while we don't know where the first one went, this truck has gone through more than just one catastrophic engine failure.
The rig is built by Industrial Injection, specializing in Cummins, Duramax, and Power Stroke tech. Essentially, they make a habit out of upsetting Greta. If you were concerned about the environmental impact of Volkswagen's dirty diesel, know that trucks don't have to play by the same rules as cars, at least not in the majority of states.
Apparently, the truck hit 2,920 horsepower and was running on 100 lbs of boost from two massive turbos when everything went south. Photos and screenshots all suggest a dramatic engine failure.
The block and 'chargers can be seen going through the hood, followed by a massive ball of fire. Right as the engine is about to explode, we hear a strong whistling noise. That could which could also indicate the runaway diesel phenomenon.
Both the driver and the passenger suffered burns and scratches, but nothing too serious. Hopefully, next time they go for these crazy numbers, fire suits are worn and the crowd is told to sit further back. We also want to mention there's no fan to cool the engine, not that it would matter in this scenario.
You know how boat owners like ironic names such as "Unsinkable II", which make you wonder what happened to Unsinkable I? Well, this truck is known as Master Shredder II, and while we don't know where the first one went, this truck has gone through more than just one catastrophic engine failure.
The rig is built by Industrial Injection, specializing in Cummins, Duramax, and Power Stroke tech. Essentially, they make a habit out of upsetting Greta. If you were concerned about the environmental impact of Volkswagen's dirty diesel, know that trucks don't have to play by the same rules as cars, at least not in the majority of states.