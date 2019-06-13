3-Month Baby Dies in Hot Car While Mother Takes a Nap

Watch Live from JPL as the Mars 2020 Rover Is Being Built

It’s mid-June and 11 children have already died after being left or forgotten in locked cars in torrid weather. The 11th victim was just 3 months old. 9 photos



Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet tells ABC affiliate



“She’d been up some of the night before off and on. Don’t know if it was the children or for what reason, but she felt like she needed a nap,” Herzet explains. “She laid down about 12:30 p.m., and slept until about 4:00.”



When the mother woke up, she rushed to the car but the baby was already unresponsive in the backseat. She was pronounced dead at the scene but an autopsy will establish the exact cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.



“It is a tragedy,” Herzet continues. “A 3-month-old child dying, whether it be in the hands of a perpetrator or in a car, is still a child.”



After a record 2018, in which 52 children died in hot cars, 2019 is showing likewise progress: this baby girl was the 11th victim of a hot car death.



