2K Ram 1500 Pickups Ready to Salute Military Branches, Not the Space Force

Not long ago, out of respect for the men and women serving for the great U.S. of A in the five branches of the military, and in need to make a few more bucks, Ram announced the introduction of the Built to Serve edition of the 1500 pickup. The phased rollout of the range continues this week, with the launch of the third batch in two new colors.
In all there are 9,000 such special trucks to be released, honoring somewhat in equal numbers the five branches of the military (Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard). They are set apart from one another through the special colors (read all about them in the press release section below), the U.S. flag and special decals on the rear quarter panel, black body elements (grille, bumpers, side steps, and exhaust tips), and special color stitching inside.
This week marks the introduction of the Anvil- and Billet Silver-painted trucks, with a batch of 1,000 units dedicated to each color. Counting the ones that have already been released, this means there are just 3,000 left to go, namely the Tank, Flame Red, Spitfire, and Bright White (the last two have only 500 pickups to their name).
“Ram continues to honor all of those who serve or have served in the United States armed forces with distinction through our latest ‘Built to Serve’ offering,” said in a statement Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand, FCA – North America.
“The ‘Built to Serve’ adage is something Ram truck owners, whether civilian or military, are very familiar with as it’s something we strive to build into every truck and van we produce.”
Sadly (or not), Ram has nothing prepared for the Donald Trump-created sixth branch, the Space Force. Granted, the organization was not even up and running when the announcement was first made, so this is an excusable oversight.
