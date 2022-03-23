2K-Mile 1996 BMW R 1100 RT Is the Ideal Companion for Long-Distance Rides

By the looks of it, this streamlined Bavarian is yet to go on its first proper road trip.
When you’re after a sporty tourer that puts just as much emphasis on performance as it does on creature comforts, you really can’t go wrong with a BMW R 1100 RT. The specimen pictured above belongs to the 1996 model-year, and its six-digit analog odometer shows a mere 2,100 miles (3,400 km).
Motorrad’s behemoth is being auctioned off at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, sporting a premium pair of ZR-rated Avon Storm ST tires mounted under previous ownership. At the time of this article, the highest bid is placed at a very generous 7,000 bucks, and you may submit yours by Friday, March 25.
To help you gain a better understanding of this motorcycle’s fundamentals, let’s take a minute to remind ourselves about its technical specifications. The ‘96 MY R 1100 RT is brought to life by a fuel-injected 1,085cc boxer-twin colossus, with four valves per cylinder head and a compression ratio of 10.7:1.
In the proximity of 7,250 rpm, the air-cooled powerplant will be more than happy to produce as much as 90 hp at the crank. When the tachometer reads 5,500 spins per minute, a peak torque output figure of 70 pound-feet (95 Nm) will be channeled to a five-speed transmission, which turns the rear wheel by means of a driveshaft.
This whole ordeal lets the Beemer accelerate from zero to 60 mph (0-96 kph) in a respectable 4.5 seconds before hitting a top speed of 125 mph (201 kph). On the other hand, braking duties are handled by dual 305 mm (12 inches) discs and four-piston calipers up front, along with a single 276 mm (10.9 inches) rotor and a twin-piston caliper at the rear.
The bike’s powertrain componentry is nested in a steel backbone frame, which sits on Telelever forks and a gas-filled shock absorber. Finally, BMW’s spartan prides itself with a massive fuel capacity of 6.6 gallons (25 liters), and its curb weight is rated at 622 pounds (282 kg).
