2JZ-Powered Toyota Supra Blasts Through the Quarter-Mile in 6.4 seconds

The fourth-generation Supra is the most iconic version of Toyota's celebrated sports car. Most of its success had to do with the 2JZ-GE inline-six engine. It's not only one of the most reliable mills ever built; the 2JZ also had great tuning potential. It's so flexible that drag racers still use it as a base nearly 20 years since it was discontinued.
Titan Motorsports is one of many outfits that still race fourth-gen Supras with beefed-up 2JZ engines. And the copper-painted coupe is impressively fast. Titan set a new personal record with this car at the TX2K21 by running the quarter-mile in just 6.456 seconds, to go with a trap speed of 221.67 mph (356.74 kph).
A second run saw Titan shave a bit more off that benchmark, taking the flag in 6.451 seconds. The minor 0.005-second improvement came with a trap speed of 221.42 mph (356.34 kph), a tad lower than the previous attempt.
Following this impressive display of power, the Copper Supra was taken to the Sweet 16 4.0 at South Georgia Motorsports Park, where it won the X275 class. Gary White took it home in the final round thanks to a 4.19-second 1/8-mile run. That's definitely one of the coolest drag-spec Supras out there.
As a brief reminder, the fourth-gen Toyota Supra fitted with the 2JZ engine was produced from 1993 to 2002. Toyota offered both naturally aspirated (GE) and twin-turbo (GTE) variants of the mill.
The 2JZ wasn't restricted to the Supra only. It was also fitted with a wide variety of Toyota models, including the Altezza, Soarer, and Crown. The naturally aspirated engine also powered versions of the Lexus IS, GS, and SC.
But enough with the history lesson, hit the play button below to watch Titan's Copper Supra blast through the quarter-mile in just 6.4 seconds.
