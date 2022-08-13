2,800 HP Larry Larson Built Chevy II Destroys Competition… and It's Own Engine

A Chevy dragster so fast it gives the driver tunnel vision. No wonder, with its 598 ci (9.8-liter) Armageddon-raiser of a big block under the cowl-induction hood. As if Chevrolet’s power plant (Hurricane Racing Engines modded) wasn’t tormenting enough, it has a pair of 94 turbos strapped to it that could make Hellboy look like a kindergartener.

