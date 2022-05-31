265 Ft Project M Megayacht Is a High-Performance Private Island Flooded With Light

From custom day-boats to megayachts and commercial watercraft, all the designs signed by Nick Stark have one trait in common: they spell luxury. The latest concept unveiled by the Australian design studio is Project M, touted as a high-performance private island.
This is not the first time we get to be dazzled by the work of Nick Stark Design, with the Perth-based studio also getting our attention last year, with its Project Grace and Project Crystal. The former is a 220 ft (64 m) yacht with three decks, which exudes elegance and, oh well, grace. It has its own helipad, jacuzzi, pool, and a private sundeck. Project Crystal is even larger, at 308 ft (94 m) long, flaunting five decks, and got its name for its “striking crystalline lattice that defines the superstructure”. The superyacht glows in the dark and offers amenities such as three pools, a touch-and-go helipad, and plenty of socializing areas.
The recently released Project M stands between the two aforementioned concepts in terms of length, measuring 265 ft (81 m) in length. It is described as a catamaran megayacht and has a beam of 72 ft (22 ft).
With 2690 GT of space available, it can be configured in a plethora of ways to offer all the amenities sought for in such a floating paradise. As its designer puts it best, the huge internal space offers owners the flexibility to craft their dream yacht and enjoy a high-performance private island.
Project M is designed in a way that allows it to serve as a retreat, a sanctuary on the water, while offering a connection with the environment at the same time by bringing the outside in. Nick Stark Design used a lot of glass in the design of the Project M, with the huge windows offering breathtaking panoramic views. It is this extensive glazing that makes the catamaran a yacht of light, as explained by the studio.
As revealed by the images, Project M also comes with a jacuzzi and a pool with lighting and a DJ system, to make things more interesting at night. There are two helipads and three tender compartments.
Just like with Nick Stark Design’s other concepts, Project M is not just about looks and luxury, but also about allowing for efficient high-speed cruising and repositioning. While all we have so far are some eye-catching digital drawings, I have no doubt that Project M will attract lots of attention.
