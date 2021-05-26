26-Year Restoration Does Little to Help This 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Sell

$100 million worth of incredible cars. This is how much auction house Mecum says it managed to sell during the recently concluded massive event in Indianapolis, with the top ten most valuable vehicles being responsible, combined, for over 13 percent of that amount.
The 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 we have here though did not contribute in any way, and it didn't make it on any list of cars that were sold last week. People bid for it, of course, but the highest they were willing to go was $77,000, and that was apparently not what the seller was gunning for, especially considering all the work that went into the thing.
How much work? Well, 26 years-worth of it, if we are to trust what we were told. That’s right, the car you see before your eyes is the result of one of the longest completed restorations we’ve ever heard of, one that used “mostly OEM Ford refurbished or replaced parts” for the build.
That of course translates into most of the car no longer being original, and that might have had an influence on how much people were willing to pay for it. Not even the engine doesn’t seem to be as it once was, and it comes as a date code correct 428ci (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet that works with the help of an automatic transmission. The powerplant was rebuilt and finished in 2019.
The odometer on the car reads 74,000 miles (119,000 km), and we’re told that was the correct mileage before the restoration process began.
Riding on 17-inch Magnum 500 wheels shod in Nitto tires, the Mustang is still listed for sale. What the seller does not say is how much they expect to get for the car, so it’s unclear for how long the vehicle will still be up for grabs.
