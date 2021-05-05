$250K Is What Lands You a Not-Original 1965 Mustang Shelby GT350

Not exactly an original Shelby GT350, built back in the day, but the closest one can get to the actual thing in exchange for a quarter of a million dollars. This pretty much sums up what the muscle car we have here is all about. Or does it?
Replicas are incredibly sought-after projects in some circles. Depending on how well they are made, they can come incredibly close to the cars they are honoring, in terms of everything from performance to looks, but not price.
Have a quick look around on the Internet, and you’ll it is literally flooded with Shelby GT350 replicas. The problem with most of them is that they come from nondescript shops, and the most you can do with one is brag about having something that looks like the original, but no one would recognize it as such.
That’s not the case with this one here. Not only is this probably a perfect replica of the iconic car, but given how its maker is licensed by both Shelby and Ford for its work, you could easily have it included in the Shelby American Automobile Club Registry. Also, it comes with all those fancy and original badges that set it apart in a crowd.
Original Venice Crew (OVC) is the name of the shop behind this build, which is here to serve as taste of what can be done – you can have this one, or another one just like it, for prices that kick off at $250,000.
OVC uses 1965 Mustang fastbacks as starting points, and gifts them with all the hardware needed to turn them into GT350s. The result is described as “authentic from its spartan race bred interior to the mechanicals and cosmetics.“
What that means is you get things like fully-prepped bodies adorned with a new aero front valance for better cooling, reworked rear window, quarter glass installation and, of course, Wimbledon White paint all over.
Under the hood the shop fits a cast iron block engine supplied by the Carroll Shelby, and a period-correct 4-speed transmission that gets its commands through an ”authentic” shifter. For road stance, customers can choose between a 9-inch fixed rear end or an independent suspension.
According to OVC, each of these GT350 replicas can be raced or registered for road use.
