25 Years of MINI Convertibles Celebrated With Limited-Edition Model

2 May 2018
Exclusive to the United Kingdom, the 25th Anniversary MINI Convertible marks a quarter of a century since the 1993 Mini Cabriolet. Introduced by Rover in June, the Convertible came as a response to a converted model developed by German-based Lamm Autohaus in the early ‘90s. In total, Lamm sold 75 conversions.
At launch, the Mini Cabriolet was almost twice as expensive in comparison to the Classic Mini. Adding insult to injury, Rover offered the original in two exterior colors: Carribean Blue with a Grey hood and Nightfire Red with a matching hood.

As for the nitty-gritty, the 12-inch Revolution wheels up front were powered by a 1.3-liter engine. This changed in 2004 with the MINI Convertible, which was offered in One, Cooper, and Cooper S flavor with no less than 10 exterior paint colors.

Adding a bit of specialness to the mix, MINI decided to introduce the Openometer in 2009, allowing owners to track how many owners they have driven with the top down. More recently, the name was changed to Always Open Timer.

The latest Convertible to come out of Oxford is the 25th Anniversary mentioned in the opening paragraph, which is limited to 300 examples. Pricing is on the steep side of things, with MINI quoting £32,995 on-the-road without even looking at the options list.

Based on the Cooper S Convertible (£23,830), the 25th Anniversary features special tread plates and cabin plaque, Lounge leather upholstery in Satellite Grey, Starlight Blue metallic paintwork, and the Union Jack woven into the roof.

Two-tone 18-inch Yours Vanity Spoke alloy wheels, white mirror caps and hood stripes, Chili Pack, Navigation Plus Package, and Harman Kardon Hi-Fi audio system are also included. On the other hand, the John Cooper Works Convertible costs £28,030 and the entry-level Cooper Convertible retails at £19,790 in the UK.

If it were your pounds sterling, would you spend them on the 25th Anniversary or a roofless JCW with a handful of desirable options?
