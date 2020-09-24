$10 for a Shot at a Porsche Panamera and a Thanks from Charlize Theron? Sold

5 Porsche Knows we are Incredulous, Returns With Panamera "Record" Onboard POV

Believe it or not, the Panamera nameplate is already into its second decade on the market. German carmaker Porsche marked the moment in late 2019 with the introduction of the 10 Years Edition, then moved on to other things with the release of the facelift for the second generation back in August 2020. 11 photos



Obviously, getting the keys to one would require a serious drain on the bank account, that’s why this piece about how you could land in the driver’s seat for as little as $25 might be of interest to a lot of people.That, and there’s also some stuff about Charlize Theron in here, too.



You see,



Nowadays it has become a custom for such organization to raise funds through platforms like Omaze. That means buying a car or something and putting it out there as the prize of a sweepstakes.



Charlize’s Outreach chose a 2020 Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid 10 Years Edition as a hook for its money-raising efforts, and it will go to the winner with $20,000 in cash.



We’re talking about a car powered by a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6, paired to an electric motor and 14.1 kWh lithium-ion battery. The combo is good for 457 hp, and provides the machine with a top speed of 172 mph (277 kph).



This particular example comes with the Sport Design package, unique bumpers and side sills, Burmester 3D high-end surround sound, sport exhaust, and 21-inch wheels in white gold, among other things.



