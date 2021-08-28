$25 Could Land You an Incredible 2021 Shelby GT500, and Money to Pay the Tax Tab

5 Twin-Turbo Shelby GT500 Hits the Dyno, Makes More Power Than a Bugatti Veyron

This rare and brawny 2021 760 hp Shelby GT500 will surely be a collector car down the road, and you can sign up to win this particular Shelby GT500. This GT500, decked out in Rapid Red, is packed with features including a Carbon Fiber Track Package that includes exposed carbon fiber wheels, a GT4 track wing, and Michelin Pilot Cup Sport 2 tires. 6 photos



To have a shot at getting your hands on this thing, you can simply make a donation (anywhere between $25 and $2,500) to the Shelby American Collection and you’re automatically entered for a chance to win this car. The contest is a fundraiser to support the But if you want to see this magnificent car delivered to your driveway, you have to hurry and enter within the next few days as the contest ends on September 4.This GT500 is fully equipped to run hard in competition on the track, and you’ll also be the envy of the assembled masses at any car show you attend.And to assuage any fears you might have about being on the hook for a ton of cash at tax time if you win, your victory, should you achieve it, will also bring with it $25,000 cash to please Uncle Sam in April.A win also includes an entry at the GT500 Track Attack experience put on by Ford's Performance Racing School.“With its supercar-level powertrain, the all-new Shelby GT500 takes the sixth-generation Mustang to a performance level once reserved only for exotics,” said Hermann Salenbauch, global director, Ford Performance vehicle programs.The GT500 is powered by a 5.2L Supercharged Cross Plane Crank V8, features advanced suspension components, Brembo brakes, classic Shelby “Over-the-Top” white striping, and a B&O Premium Sound System to announce your arrival.To have a shot at getting your hands on this thing, you can simply make a donation (anywhere between $25 and $2,500) to the Shelby American Collection and you’re automatically entered for a chance to win this car. The contest is a fundraiser to support the Shelby American Collection car museum in Boulder, Colorado, a nonprofit museum dedicated to preserving the racing history and achievements of Carroll Shelby and the Shelby American Team.