245 HP Golf GTI PP Is Faster than the 310 HP Golf GTI Clubsport S?

2 photos HP GTI Clubsport S.



2016 was the GTI's 40th birthday, and they launched this hardcore model to celebrate. At the time, it held the Nurburgring record for the fastest car of its kind with a time of 7 minutes 47 seconds. That's on par with things like the 997 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Lamborghini Murcielago.



It's a special edition with 310 horsepower, a stripped out interior and other performance enhancements. But VW did some improvements that made the regular GTI better last year. The Performance Pack model now comes with 245 and 370 Nm of torque (+15 HP, +20Nm).



The Clubsport S has been out of production for a while now. Volkswagen made 400 examples, 150 of which made it to Britain. About half of those should have manual gearboxes like the one in this video.



We wouldn't just put the results of this race down to the DSG gearbox because even after the initial launch, the regular 245 HP is still going strong. The tires of the older limited-edition model might not be good. Also, the maximum 310 HP output is only available for 10 seconds, after which it reverts to 290 HP.



It's interesting to see how the other two members of the GTI family perform. The baby Up! GTI is admittedly slow, but we kind of expected more from the 200 horsepower



But there's something bugging us here. Ever noticed how Mat is usually in the car that wins these drag races? You could say he's setting this up. But even if Volkswagen provided all these cars for marketing purposes, it's not like their sales will be impacted. The GTI Performance Pack is the only version you can buy right now after they



