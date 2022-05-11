24-Foot Mobile Home Braxton Is the Tiny Version of a Modern Luxury House

autoevolution
For those who desire more time and freedom, a tiny home on wheels is a great choice. Sure, you’d have to downsize, but less space means that you’d get to live a simpler lifestyle with fewer resources. And you don’t necessarily have to give up the comfort of a big home. Braxton is proof that a tiny can offer the owner just what a regular-sized dwelling can.
This 24-ft (7.4-meter) tiny home was built by the skilled team from Modern Tiny Living (MTL), and it’s based on the builder’s popular Kokosing model. It’s a mobile habitat that comes with all the amenities one would find in a modern luxury home.

It offers 256 sq ft (24 sq meters) of living space that includes a fully-equipped kitchen, a cozy living room, a custom tiled bathroom, and a loft. MTL added plenty of windows that let natural light bathe the inside. Right as you set foot in this home, you’re going to notice a beautiful living room that can either be used as a social area or as an extra sleeping space.

It features a couch with built-in storage that converts into a large bed for two and a dual bookcase for those who like to read and relax in this cozy corner. A few steps ahead is the kitchen, which comes with a farmhouse-style sink, a four-burner stove, a convection oven, and a full-size refrigerator. There are so several cupboards and drawers where the owners can put away the cookware.

At the rear is the bathroom. This area features a generous shower, a sink, a toilet, and two floating shelves. You can also find a washer/dryer combo unit there. Above is the loft, which can be accessed via a staircase with built-in storage. The loft has enough room for a king-size bed and a dresser.

For all of this, Braxton comes with an $89,000 price tag. However, the cost can go up or down, depending on the materials, appliances, and finishes chosen.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

