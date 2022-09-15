236-Mile 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR Offers WorldSBK Tech in a Road-Legal Package

The Ninja ZX-10RR is a liter-bike desired by many, but within the financial reach of a select few.
In the same way that Mercedes dominated Formula One during the first few years of the turbo-hybrid era, Kawasaki ruled WSBK for six consecutive seasons (2015 - 2020) with Jonathan Rae. Once the 2016 championship had been secured, the Japanese manufacturer took this success to the street with the special-edition Ninja ZX-10RR – a race bike with lights and a license plate, essentially.
This article’s photo gallery presents one of only 500 units produced for the 2019 model year, showing just 236 miles (380 km) on its digital odometer. According to its owner, the specimen is said to be completely stock and devoid of any imperfections, so you may want to consider checking it out on Iconic Motorbike Auctions while there’s still time!
That’s right; Kawasaki’s race-bred monstrosity is looking for a new home as we speak, and you’ve got six days (until September 21) to try your hand at scoring it. Given the ZX-10RR's original MSRP of nearly $25k, one will need some serious dough before they can even start to dream about owning this untarnished exemplar. Now, let’s take a quick gander at the mechanical side of things.
Hidden behind the Ninja’s bodywork is a brutal 998cc inline-four powerhouse, featuring titanium connecting rods, 13:1 compression, and a quartet of 47 mm (1.9-inch) throttle bodies. At 13,500 wailing revs per minute, the liquid-cooled DOHC mill is capable of delivering 201 ponies to a six-speed cassette gearbox, which drives the rear Marchesini hoop through a sealed chain.
When the tachometer reads 11,500 spins, Team Green’s phenom gets pushed forward 85 pound-feet (115 Nm) of twist. Its top speed is electronically governed at 186 mph (300 kph), and the entire structure weighs 454 pounds (206 kg) with all the necessary fluids.
Braking comes from dual semi-floating discs and radial Brembo calipers up front, along with a drilled rotor and a Nissin caliper out back. Last but not least, suspension-related activities are the responsibility of fully-adjustable 43 mm (1.7-inch) inverted forks at the front and a gas-charged piggyback shock absorber at the opposite end.
