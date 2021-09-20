236-Ft Exquisite Megayacht Is Ready to Give You a Taste of the Good Life, for $76 Million

Built more than a decade ago, and refitted this year, the Azteca luxury yacht from Italian shipyard CRN still hasn’t lost its appeal. Or its value. The 236-ft floating beauty is now available for sale, and it’s not cheap.
The CRN 124 (by its yacht ID number) was built back in 2010 and has had the same owner since it was delivered over a decade ago. It was designed inside and out by Italian studio Nuvolari Lenard with opulence and elegance being the main characteristics of the vessel.
Azteca (by its launch name) is an aluminum and steel ship with an overall length of 236 ft (72 meters), being the fifth largest vessel built by the manufacturer. It is powered by two Caterpillar diesel engines. It has a range of 6,000 nautical miles and a cruising speed of 15 knots, while the top speed is 17 knots.
Sixteen guests can enjoy the high life aboard the renewed Azteca, while the crew capacity of the ship is 25 members. There are eight cabins for the guests, including the owner’s suite, which comes with a private balcony and two bathrooms, one for him and one for her. All other cabins, five king ones, and two queen cabins come with private bathrooms, too.
As far as the amenities of this monster yacht go, there are plenty of socializing spaces on board. A glass elevator takes you to the generous main salon, which features a piano and a spacious lounge area. Also, for the guests’ entertainment, there is a cinema room, an outdoor bar, a full-beam sky lounge, a spa, gym, and hair salon.
Two garages are available on the Azteca, as well as a helipad.
The vessel is now available for purchase at a staggering price of $76 million, and the seller also accepts payment in Bitcoin.
