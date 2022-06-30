216-Mile Shelby GT500 Needs Someone Who Can Drive Stick, Is Good Bang For Your Buck

Lately, the thought of driving a sporty convertible has started crossing my mind. On one hand, there's the affordable and unconventional option of buying another FC RX-7. At the other end of the spectrum, a supercharged Mustang is even more appealing. But it is also more expensive. Searching for Shelby GT500s online will lead to hours and hours of browsing, but it helps to have a set budget to narrow down the possibilities.

11 photos