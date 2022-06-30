216-Mile Shelby GT500 Needs Someone Who Can Drive Stick, Is Good Bang For Your Buck

Lately, the thought of driving a sporty convertible has started crossing my mind. On one hand, there's the affordable and unconventional option of buying another FC RX-7. At the other end of the spectrum, a supercharged Mustang is even more appealing. But it is also more expensive. Searching for Shelby GT500s online will lead to hours and hours of browsing, but it helps to have a set budget to narrow down the possibilities.
If that budget doesn't allow you to get anywhere near a brand new GT500, then it sure won't get you behind the wheel of the classic 1968 model. The S197 might not be the best-looking Mustang out there, but it does offer good value for money.
If your budget cap is set at $50,000, you should have no trouble finding the right car for you. Well, at least if you acknowledge the fact that you'll have to steer clear of anything with a Super Snake badge on it. We came across this stunning Grabber Blue convertible over on BaT.
By the looks of it, this was initially delivered to Oklahoma. The total MSRP was $56,270 ($850 destination charge included). Now here comes the sad part: it has only been driven for 216 miles (347 km) since it left the factory floor. Sure, that is good news for the future owner, but it's a shame that whoever had the keys previously couldn't enjoy it to its fullest.
As you would expect from an S197 GT500, this car is rocking a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 engine. That should give you access to 500 horsepower and 480 lb-ft (652 Nm) of torque. This thing weighs around 4,000 lbs (1,814 kg) though, so you might feel the extra weight going around corners at high speed.
If you're planning on bidding for this car, it would be best if you have some previous experience in driving a vehicle with a manual gearbox. Handling a six-speed manual with a limited-slip differential and that kind of RWD power isn't always going to feel like a walk in the park.
According to the Ford certificate, this is car is #244 out of 906 convertibles built that year. It's also #29 out of 78 cars that were delivered in Grabber Blue. The car is currently located in Pennsylvania. Even though the listing has just gone up, the highest bid is already at $20,289. That shouldn't discourage you in any way though.
According to BaT data, a similar model fetched $41,400 earlier this year. That did have more miles on it, but it also had a few upgrades to show off. With any luck, you should be able to find even a second-generation S197 GT500 convertible for the above-mentioned budget. Just don't expect it to look as clean as this one does.
